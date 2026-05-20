Junk B Gone Marks 35 Years as a Locally Owned Junk Removal Company in Seattle

Family-run hauler founded in 1989 reaches 702 five-star Google reviews while expanding same-day service across King and South Snohomish County.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Junk B Gone , a locally owned junk removal company in Seattle , is marking 35 years of continuous operation in the Pacific Northwest. Founded in 1989, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-truck fleet running six days a week across the greater Seattle metropolitan area, the Eastside, and South Snohomish County, while maintaining independent ownership in a category increasingly consolidated by national franchise operators.A 35-Year Milestone in a Consolidating IndustryThe 35-year mark represents a notable distinction in the residential and commercial junk removal industry, where consolidation under national franchise brands has accelerated significantly over the last decade. Several of the largest junk hauling brands operating in the Seattle market today are franchise operations with corporate dispatching, centralized call centers, and franchise fees built into customer pricing structures. Junk B Gone has remained independently owned throughout its 35-year operating history, with no franchise affiliation, no third-party dispatching, and no call-center routing.The company estimates it has handled tens of thousands of cleanout jobs across the Seattle metro area since opening in 1989. Job types have included single-item pickups, full residential cleanouts, estate clearances, hoarder house remediations, commercial office decommissioning projects, multifamily property turnovers, construction debris hauls, and large-scale donation routing for clients downsizing or relocating.The 35-year milestone arrives alongside another significant marker for the company: more than 702 verified five-star reviews on Google, accumulated organically over the company's operating history. The company does not run paid review-solicitation campaigns and has noted that the review volume reflects repeat business and word-of-mouth referrals within the Seattle community rather than promotional activity.Operating Footprint Across the Seattle MetroJunk B Gone operates from two Seattle facilities, located at 5516 4th Ave S and 4601 Airport Way S, both in the 98108 zip code area near the city's industrial core. The company's branded truck fleet runs daily routes through Seattle proper, including neighborhoods such as Ballard, Capitol Hill, Queen Anne, Magnolia, Fremont, Greenwood, Wallingford, West Seattle, Beacon Hill, Columbia City, the University District, Ravenna, Wedgwood, Northgate, Lake City, Montlake, South Lake Union, and Georgetown.The service area extends beyond Seattle into the Eastside markets of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Sammamish, Issaquah, Mercer Island, Medina, Hunts Point, Clyde Hill, Woodinville, Snoqualmie, and North Bend. To the north, the company serves Bothell, Shoreline, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Mill Creek, Lake Stevens, Monroe, Snohomish, and Everett. To the south, service reaches Renton, Maple Valley, and surrounding South King County communities.Coverage of this geographic scope from a single locally owned operator is uncommon in the regional junk removal category, where most independent operators either limit themselves to a small set of neighborhoods or work as subcontractors to larger national brands. Junk B Gone has expanded its coverage incrementally over the 35-year operating history, with growth driven primarily by referrals from existing residential and commercial customers rather than by acquisition.Service Categories and CapabilitiesJunk B Gone services span both residential and commercial categories. Residential services include furniture removal, mattress disposal, appliance hauling, refrigerator and freezer removal, hot tub removal, piano removal, electronics disposal, yard waste hauling, garage cleanouts, basement cleanouts, attic cleanouts, full home cleanouts, and estate clearances. The company is equipped to handle items that municipal bulk pickup programs in Seattle do not accept, including appliances, electronics, hot tubs, construction debris, and large quantities of mixed material.Commercial services include office cleanouts, office furniture removal, warehouse decommissioning, retail buildout debris removal, apartment turnovers for property managers, real estate listing cleanouts, and construction debris hauling for general contractors and remodelers. The company maintains ongoing relationships with property management firms, real estate agencies, contractor networks, and apartment management companies throughout the Seattle metro area.Specialized capabilities include hot tub removal — a category many competitors decline to handle — where crews cut the unit apart on site rather than requiring customers to disassemble it in advance. The company also handles upright and grand piano removal, including pickups from second-floor apartments and narrow hallway configurations. Construction debris services include drywall, lumber, concrete, roofing material, cabinetry, plumbing fixtures, and insulation hauling.Pricing Structure and Customer ExperienceMost residential junk removal jobs handled by the company range from $125 to $600 depending on the volume of material loaded into the truck. Single-item pickups start at $99. All pricing is quoted on-site before any work begins, and the company does not assess additional disposal fees, fuel surcharges, or labor add-ons beyond the quoted price. Quotes can be requested by phone, text message with an attached photo of the items, or through the online scheduling form.The company has cited its truck size as a meaningful contributor to its pricing structure. Junk B Gone trucks are approximately twice the capacity of the trucks used by the national franchise competitors operating in the same regional market. The larger truck size reduces the number of round trips required to complete a job, which translates into lower per-job costs that the company passes through to customers.Same-day and next-day scheduling is available for the majority of bookings placed during business hours. For customers calling before noon, same-day pickup is frequently available depending on truck routing and crew availability. The company operates six days a week across its service territory.Diversion, Donation, and Recycling PracticesJunk B Gone reports that approximately 80 percent of items collected through its hauling operations are diverted from landfills. Every load collected by the company's crews is sorted at one of its Seattle facilities before disposal decisions are made.Usable furniture, household goods, and clothing are routed to charitable partners including Goodwill and Second Spark, a Seattle-area nonprofit that redistributes household items. Scrap metals are processed through local recyclers. Yard waste is sent to Cedar Grove for composting. Electronics are processed through certified e-waste channels and at the company's free electronics drop-off program, which allows residents to dispose of televisions, monitors, computers, and small electronics at no cost without scheduling a paid pickup.The company has also routed reusable items directly to community recipients on a case-by-case basis. Past direct donations have included office furniture redirected to local schools when items collected during commercial cleanouts have been identified as too high in quality and condition to be sent for general processing.Statement From the Company"Thirty-five years is a long time to do anything in this city, and we are proud that we have done it the same way the whole time," said a company spokesperson for Junk B Gone. "Show up on time. Quote one honest price. Leave the place cleaner than we found it. The reviews on Google are not from a marketing campaign. They are from neighbors. That is the only thing we have ever needed to grow.""What has changed over 35 years is the volume and the variety of what people need hauled," the spokesperson added. "What has not changed is the standard. Every load gets sorted. Every customer gets a price up front. Every crew shows up in uniform. That has been the operating model since 1989, and the milestone reinforces that the model still works."Looking ForwardThe Seattle market has continued to drive sustained demand for residential and commercial junk removal services. Drivers cited by industry observers include ongoing home turnover across King and Snohomish counties, downsizing among long-tenured homeowners, multifamily property turnover rates in urban Seattle neighborhoods, and ongoing renovation and remodel activity throughout the metro area. Commercial demand has been supported by office relocations, hybrid-work-driven space reconfigurations, and retail buildout activity.Junk B Gone has expanded into adjacent service categories in recent years, including professional moving services for residential and business clients. The moving service runs out of the same Seattle facilities and is staffed by the same crews trained in furniture handling, navigating stairs and narrow hallways, and loading trucks efficiently. The company has indicated that the moving service expansion reflects ongoing demand from existing customers who used the company for cleanout work and asked whether the same crews could handle moves.About Junk B GoneJunk B Gone is a locally owned and operated junk removal company in Seattle, serving the greater Seattle metropolitan area, the Eastside, and South Snohomish County. Founded in 1989, the company specializes in residential and commercial junk removal, estate cleanouts, construction debris hauling, hot tub removal, piano removal, electronic waste disposal, and eco-friendly diversion practices that keep an estimated 80 percent of collected items out of landfills. Junk B Gone has earned more than 702 five-star reviews on Google and operates from facilities at 5516 4th Ave S and 4601 Airport Way S in Seattle. The company also offers professional moving services and a free electronics drop-off program. More information is available at mrjunkbgoneseattle.com.

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