Sofema Aviation Services Launches New Sofema Online Learning Management System

SOFIA, BULGARIA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema announced the launch of a new learning management system (LMS) under the platform name Sofema Online , marking the transition from the company’s previous Joomla-based system that had been in operation for approximately 25 years.The new LMS has been developed over an 18-month period and was designed specifically for Sofema Aviation Services ’ online training activities. The project was led by Petya Ilieva, Director of IT Services, who coordinated a development team responsible for building the new platform and implementing updated technical features.According to a message shared by CEO and Founder Steven Bentley, the launch represents an important milestone in the ongoing development of Sofema Aviation Services’ digital training infrastructure.The company’s online training platform currently supports more than 3,500 business customers and over 20,000 individual users. Through the system, learners can access more than 525 courses, packages, and diploma programs covering aviation regulatory and operational topics.During the transition period, users may continue to access the previous system through a legacy platform while enrolling in new courses through the updated Sofema Online environment. The company indicated that this arrangement is intended to support continuity for existing learners while the migration process is completed.Bentley acknowledged that a limited number of technical issues occurred during the initial transition but stated that these were addressed as they arose. The new LMS also introduces monitoring tools designed to support corporate clients in tracking learner progress and course participation.Sofema Aviation Services plans to continue developing the platform and integrate it with other elements of its digital infrastructure. Over the next phase, which is expected to take up to 15 months, the organization intends to consolidate its training offerings into a single portal that will include classroom training, webinars, and online courses.Sofema Aviation Services noted that further updates about the platform and integration plans will be shared in the coming weeks.For additional information, feedback regarding the platform can be directed to team@sassofia.com.About Sofema Aviation ServicesSofema Aviation Services provides aviation regulatory and operational training, consultancy, and compliance support to aviation organizations and professionals worldwide.

