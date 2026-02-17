New Diploma Release – Aircraft CAMO & AMO Technical Records Learning Path Diploma Launched by Sofema Online

SOFIA, BULGARIA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online has announced the launch of its new Aircraft CAMO & AMO Technical Records Learning Path Diploma , developed to support aviation professionals working within the EASA regulatory framework.The program is designed to address the growing need for structured, verifiable competence in the areas of Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO) and Aircraft Maintenance Organisation (AMO) oversight. It focuses on building practical knowledge of technical records, regulatory compliance, and airworthiness documentation.Program OverviewIn aviation operations, technical records serve as documented evidence of airworthiness status and regulatory compliance. The new diploma provides a structured pathway for professionals seeking to strengthen their understanding of record management, maintenance oversight, and regulatory responsibilities within EASA environments.Diploma Syllabus>> The Learning Path Diploma includes 11 certificated courses covering communication, regulation, leadership, safety, and technical record management:>> Aviation English for Technical Engineering Staff>> Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Communication and Assertiveness>> AD, SB & Repair Considerations for EASA CAMO>> Aviation SMS Foundation>> Part M Effective March 2020 for Large Aircraft – Foundation>> EASA Part 21 Review for CAMO Staff>> EASA Part CAMO Foundation>> Aircraft Technical Records Specialist – Lease Management>> Aircraft Technical Records>> EASA Part-145 Regulation EU 1321/2014 (Intensive)>> Quality & Safety Root Cause AnalysisPricing and Payment OptionsThe combined standard price of the individual courses is €1,083. The diploma package is offered at €815.An additional 20% launch discount is available using the code CAMOAMO20, valid until 31 March 2026.Sofema Online also offers a deferred payment option with three monthly instalments of €299.CertificationParticipants who complete all courses and associated examinations receive a digital diploma certificate. Printed copies can be requested for an additional fee. The program allows up to 15 months for completion.According to Sofema Online, the diploma is intended to provide a structured development route for professionals seeking to demonstrate knowledge across key areas of continuing airworthiness management and maintenance oversight.About Sofema OnlineSofema Online provides regulatory and vocational aviation training and has delivered training to more than 100,000 aviation professionals worldwide. The organisation reports continued participation in its diploma programs as industry demand for structured training pathways grows.Further information and registration details are available at www.sofemaonline.com

