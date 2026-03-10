Before GFSI, Before FSMA, Before Global Certification Schemes There Was HACCP

Before GFSI there was HACCP

Every major global food safety certification program is based on a simple, powerful idea: it’s better to prevent hazards before they happen.

Just finished getting my HACCP certification. I enjoyed the training and explanations. Great course and knowledge for anyone in the food industry.” — Gregory Aguirre

LUNENBURG, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HACCP , or Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points, was created in the 1960s by NASA, Pillsbury, and the U.S. Army Natick Laboratories. Their goal was to find a practical way to spot and control potential food safety risks before anyone could get hurt. Rather than only checking finished products, HACCP looks closely at each step in the process, uncovers possible hazards, and puts controls in place to stop problems before they start.Today, this focus on prevention is at the heart of almost every well-known food safety certification program. Standards like BRCGS, SQF Institute, FSSC 22000, IFS, GlobalG.A.P., and PrimusGFS all require companies to create and follow a HACCP-based food safety plan . Each certification may also ask for things like management systems, supplier checks, or traceability, but the core idea—analyzing hazards and controlling them—remains the foundation of food safety worldwide.In real life, before a company can get certified, it needs to carefully review every part of its process to find possible hazards, figure out where it can control them, set strict limits, keep an eye on those controls, and check that everything is working as expected. These steps are known as the seven principles of HACCP, which are recognized around the world and form the backbone of food safety systems everywhere.Because of this shared foundation, HACCP has become the universal language of food safety. Regardless of where food is produced, processed, or distributed, the preventive controls and safety measures implemented are almost always rooted in HACCP principles. This approach not only supports regulatory compliance but also ensures consistency, transparency, and consumer trust throughout the global food supply chain.As the effectiveness of HACCP became widely recognized, it was adopted as the foundation for contemporary food safety management systems. Today, nearly every major certification program, including BRCGS, SQF Institute, FSSC 22000, IFS, GlobalG.A.P., and PrimusGFS, requires organizations to maintain a HACCP-based food safety plan. While specific programs may add further management and verification requirements, the fundamental principles stem from HACCP.For this reason, effective HACCP training remains vital for food safety professionals, quality assurance teams, and food producers aiming to meet global certification requirements and uphold food integrity. Comprehensive programs, such as those offered by eHACCP.org, equip individuals and organizations with the practical expertise to conduct hazard analyses, identify critical control points, and design preventive food safety systems.Even as the global food system evolves, the fundamental principles originally developed to protect astronauts continue to guide modern food safety management. Prevention, scientific rigor, and systematic design remain central to safeguarding public health worldwide.Once people saw how effective HACCP was at preventing food safety hazards, it became the go-to foundation for managing food safety today. Now, almost every major global certification program, including BRCGS, SQF Institute, FSSC 22000, IFS, GlobalG.A.P., and PrimusGFS, expects organizations to have a HACCP-based food safety plan. These programs might add extra management or verification steps, but the main preventive ideas behind them all come from HACCP.That’s why good HACCP training is so important for food safety professionals, quality teams, and food producers who want to get certified and make sure the food supply stays safe. eHACCP.org’s online courses help people and organizations build the real-world skills they need from understanding hazard analysis and finding critical control points to designing food safety systems that focus on prevention.Even as the global food system changes, the same principles that were first created to keep astronauts safe in space are still shaping how we manage food safety here on Earth. Prevention, science, and thoughtful system design remain at the core of protecting people everywhere.eHACCP.org provides online education and training focused on Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) and preventive food safety systems. Serving food safety professionals, quality assurance personnel, food producers, and regulatory stakeholders worldwide, the platform delivers accessible, science-based training designed to help organizations understand and implement effective HACCP programs. Because HACCP forms the foundation of modern food safety management systems used across global certification schemes, including BRCGS, SQF Institute, FSSC 22000, International Featured Standards (IFS), GlobalG.A.P., and PrimusGFS, eHACCP.org’s training supports professionals and organizations working to strengthen preventive food safety systems and protect the global food supply.

Space to Plate

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.