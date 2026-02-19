Industry Urged to Strengthen HACCP Training and FSVP Training Amid Declining USDA & FDA Inspection Capacity

Food Safety Inspections

Watchdog groups report that while the number of regulated facilities has increased, the volume of inspections has declined.

Very impressed with how easy it was to follow and learn this course. Kept me intrigued, and I finished in one day!” — Amanda Gardner

LUNENBURG, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing concerns continue to emerge regarding inspection capacity within the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as recent reports highlight a significant reduction in food safety inspections, particularly among high-risk domestic facilities and foreign manufacturers supplying the U.S. market.Watchdog groups report that while the number of regulated facilities has increased, the volume of inspections has declined. This oversight gap means some food producers may not undergo regular federal inspection, potentially allowing unsafe products into the marketplace.Regulatory workforce and inspection challenges are caused by several factors contributing to the decline, including a shrinking number of trained federal food safety inspectors, inspection backlogs due to retirements and hiring delays, pandemic-era disruptions, and ongoing staffing constraints.These pressures have made it increasingly difficult for the FDA to meet inspection frequencies mandated under the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), which emphasizes preventive controls and risk-based oversight.In addition, inspections of foreign food facilities have reached historic lows in recent years, despite the United States importing a substantial portion of its food supply. Limited international oversight underscores the need for robust importer verification and preventive measures.As regulatory inspection frequency fluctuates, the responsibility for proactive food safety management increasingly falls to the industry. Experts emphasize that robust internal controls, including properly developed and implemented HACCP plans and Foreign Supplier Verification Programs (FSVP), are critical to mitigating risk.Comprehensive training in Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) and FSVP principles ensures that food businesses can identify and control biological, chemical, and physical hazards; maintain effective preventive controls in line with FSMA requirements; verify foreign suppliers through structured risk-based programs; and demonstrate due diligence during audits and regulatory reviews.Organizations such as ehaccp.org provide structured HACCP training and FSVP training designed to help food manufacturers, processors, and importers build compliant, preventive food safety systems that operate effectively regardless of inspection frequency.Ongoing discussions regarding potential restructuring of inspection responsibilities, including proposals to shift more routine oversight to state agencies, add additional uncertainty to the regulatory landscape. Leadership transitions and internal reorganizations further underscore the importance of strong in-house food safety expertise.This is important because the combination of reduced inspection frequency, workforce shortages, and policy uncertainty could result in longer intervals between federal inspections, increased risk of undetected hazards, and reduced public confidence in food safety oversightIn this evolving environment, investment in professional online HACCP training and FSVP training represents a proactive step for North American food businesses seeking to strengthen compliance, protect public health, and maintain consumer trust.eHACCP.org is an online provider of International HACCP Alliance (IHA) accredited HACCP training and certification courses. Established in 2007, it focuses on food safety training for managers, supervisors, and operators across sectors such as manufacturing, food service, and storage.eHACCP.org develops, authors, and supports content in association with food safety consultants, USDA and FDA inspectors, university outreach and extension coordinators, veterinarians, biochemists, biologists, business owners and operators, instructional designers, and many other professionals whose goal is to develop and create content that promotes the strongest food safety posture for less money.For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.