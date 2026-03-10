Essential Turbines Opens Expanded Arizona Facility, Tripling Capacity for Rolls-Royce Engine MRO

Essential Turbines announced a new Mesa, Arizona facility—a purpose-built MRO site tripling U.S. capacity for M250 & RR300 turboshaft engines.

After three years in a temporary space, we're making a permanent commitment to Arizona with a facility designed specifically for MRO excellence.” — Gannon Gambeski, President & CEO of Essential Turbines

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Essential Turbines (ETI) , a Rolls-Royce Authorized Maintenance Repair & Overhaul Center (AMROC), today announced the opening of its new Mesa, Arizona facility—a purpose-built MRO location that triples the company's U.S. capacity for M250 and RR300 turboshaft engines.The modern facility replaces ETI's temporary Phoenix-area location and provides dedicated infrastructure for engine overhaul, test cell operations, and component repair. The expansion enables ETI to enhance both critical capabilities and technical expertise while delivering faster turnaround times to U.S. and Southwest regional operators.More than a facility expansion, the Mesa investment reflects ETI's operating principle: PEQ — Power. Expertise. Quality.● Power: Tripling facility capacity to meet growing operator demand.● Expertise: Purpose-built infrastructure supporting enhanced talent and technical capabilities.● Quality: Modern, dedicated MRO environment reinforcing "Quality is Essential.""After three years in a temporary space, we're making a permanent commitment to Arizona with a facility designed specifically for MRO excellence," said Gannon Gambeski, President & CEO of Essential Turbines. "This purpose-built location gives our team the modern infrastructure and expanded capacity to deliver the quality and responsiveness Essential Turbines is known for."The Mesa expansion is part of ETI's strategic growth plan to strengthen its North American MRO network and support the global install base of 16,000+ M250 and rapidly growing RR300 engines in service. The facility serves operators across emergency medical services, government, utility, oil & gas, and commercial helicopter sectors.Essential Turbines operates as a member of the Rolls-Royce FIRST Network, providing authorized MRO services from facilities in Montreal, Vancouver, Mesa, and Malta.Essential Turbines also announced the launch of its redesigned website at www.essentialturbines.com , featuring enhanced resources for operators, technical specifications, and streamlined customer support.Verticon 2026 Attendees: Visit Essential Turbines at Booth #B6204 to learn more about the new Mesa facility and ETI's global M250/RR300 engine MRO capabilities. Join the team for a Happy Hour on March 10 from 2-5 PM.A formal grand opening event for the Mesa facility will be announced in the coming weeks.About Essential TurbinesEssential Turbines, headquartered in Montreal, with locations in Vancouver and Mesa, Arizona, and Malta, is a leading aerospace maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider with a focus on helicopter and fixed-wing turboshaft engines. ETI is a specialist in the Rolls-Royce M250 and RR300 engines, as well as turbofan engine modules, components, and accessories. Essential Turbines is backed by Swift Anchor Holdings and Balance Point Capital. Essential Turbines is actively pursuing strategic investments and acquisitions. For more information, visit www.essentialturbines.com.

