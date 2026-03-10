Vibrant Publishers’ Digital Consumer Behavior Essentials Decodes Online Consumer Behavior for Smarter Marketing

Cover of Digital Consumer Behavior Essentials, a research-driven guide to understanding online consumer psychology in an AI-powered, platform-led world. Filippo Marchesani, author of Digital Consumer Behavior Essentials

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers has announced the release of Digital Consumer Behavior Essentials, a new title by digital consumer behavior researcher and practitioner Filippo Marchesani. The book equips marketing professionals, managers, product developers, and entrepreneurs with a clear framework to understand how algorithms, artificial intelligence (AI), and platform design actively shape consumer behavior in today’s digital environments—and provides practical strategies to adapt, compete, and respond effectively. The book is now available on www.vibrantpublishers.com and Amazon.

As brands increasingly compete in data-driven, platform-led markets, understanding digital consumer psychology has become critical. While personalized experiences now drive engagement and growth, they also raise concerns around privacy, autonomy, and ethical influence. Digital Consumer Behavior Essentials addresses this challenge by explaining how AI and behavioral insights shape online choices—and how organizations can apply these tools responsibly, balancing performance with consumer trust.

Talking about his unique approach towards digital consumer behavior by using the concept of the “mirror of desire” as a metaphor throughout the book, Marchesani elaborates, “The modern buyer looks into a mirror that doesn’t reflect reality—it projects desire. Understanding that the mirror is not passive but engineered is the key to understanding digital consumption today.” Summarizing the book in one sentence, he says, “This book helps readers move beyond clicks and metrics to uncover the hidden mechanisms that truly drive digital decisions.”

The book explains how classic consumer behavior theories evolve in digital contexts, where cognitive biases such as scarcity effects and anchoring are intensified through interface design and algorithmic recommendations. Marchesani introduces the concept of “guided choice environments,” in which platforms subtly shape decisions through digital nudges, social proof, and curated visibility.

Digital Consumer Behavior Essentials has also been well-received by prominent researchers, marketing specialists, and industry professionals. Reviewers have praised it as an “insightful resource.” On the other hand, one noted, “This timely book advances the current knowledge on consumer behavior in the digital age by providing readers with a fresh perspective and practical guide to navigate digital ecosystems.”

Among the reviewers, Giuseppe Ceci, an academic researcher, highlighted the book’s value by stating, “Its well-structured content and broad coverage make it relevant across academic contexts as well as the business world, positioning it as a versatile and insightful resource.” Similarly, Ludovica Antenozio, a marketing specialist, shared that “This book provides a timely perspective on digital consumer behavior, offering readers a practical and insightful guide to understanding consumer decision-making in digital markets.”

Designed for modern marketers, product teams, and strategists, the book tackles key challenges, including navigating platform-specific dynamics, maintaining authenticity in algorithm-driven environments, and aligning marketing practices with ethical and regulatory expectations. Readers will find practical insights applicable across major platforms, including e-commerce marketplaces and social media ecosystems.

Digital Consumer Behavior Essentials arrives at a critical moment as businesses shift toward AI-powered marketing and decision-making. By combining theory, real-world examples, and ethical frameworks, the book equips professionals with the tools needed to succeed in an increasingly algorithmic marketplace while building long-term consumer trust.

This book is part of the Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series, designed for working professionals, leaders, and entrepreneurs, helping them grow and develop the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the management sphere. As part of this series, Digital Consumer Behavior Essentials has also been designed for the same audience and includes real-world case studies and practical application of the subject to give readers the best self-learning experience.

About the Author

Filippo Marchesani is a scholar and practitioner in smart cities, innovation, and digital consumer behavior. He is a researcher at the University of Chieti-Pescara and an adjunct professor at South Champagne Business School. Holding a PhD in Management, he has published widely and authored The Global Smart City. He has taught internationally and supports innovation ecosystems through mentoring and competitions.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles, as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house founded in 2001 that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

