Vibrant Publishers Launches 'The Profitable Good' to Help Businesses Profit with Purpose

The Profitable Good by Vibrant Publishers is a resourceful guide to building ventures that are profitable and resilient. Dr. Tamara Stenn, author of The Profitable Good: A Bold Playbook for Sustainable Business Growth

In her new book, Dr. Tamara Stenn provides a hands-on roadmap for making sustainability actionable across the business model.

COLORADO, CO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers announces the release of The Profitable Good: A Bold Playbook for Sustainable Business Growth (The Profitable Good) by economist, educator, and sustainability innovator Dr. Tamara Stenn. Written for entrepreneurs, managers, and sustainability practitioners, the book provides a practical, step-by-step guide to integrating sustainability into the core of business strategy—from customer value and marketing to operations, finance, and leadership. The Profitable Good is now available on Amazon and at vibrantpublishers.com.

Many organizations want to operate more sustainably—but struggle to move from intention to execution. The Profitable Good offers a practical, design-thinking approach to help leaders embed sustainability into the everyday decisions that shape operations, marketing, finance, and leadership. “Sustainability is not an obligation—it’s an opportunity,” Dr. Stenn says. “This book is built to help readers turn real-world constraints into strategic advantage.”

Shaped by decades of building, advising, and teaching, Dr. Stenn guides readers through practical frameworks that make sustainability tangible and scalable. “This book integrates sustainability into every segment of the Business Model Canvas,” she says, emphasizing that it is intentionally flexible and built for a wide range of learners. “The frameworks I share—including the Four Ps, the Four Pillars of Fair Trade, and the Four Lenses of Sustainability—are tools I’ve used in my own ventures and taught students to apply in theirs,” she adds, “from high-school entrepreneurs with lemonade stands to global manufacturers building resilient, profitable models.”

That practicality is a consistent theme in early feedback. Social entrepreneurship researcher Salma Idrissi Boutaybi, PhD calls the book “highly engaging and enjoyable to read,” and points to the structure as a major strength, explaining that using the Business Model Canvas “provides a shared language… understood by a wide range of stakeholders,” while the examples remain “practical, engaging, and firmly grounded in the realities of communities.” She also highlights the applied nature of the text, noting that the included tips “add practical value… and support readers in applying the concepts presented.”

Reviewers also note how the book balances rigor with accessibility. Dr. Jeanette Landin, Professor of Professional Studies at Landmark College, says Dr. Stenn’s work stands out for its “rare combination of rigorous research, human-centered insight, and a deep commitment to renewable economic solutions,” adding that Stenn has “an exceptional ability to translate complex sustainability concepts into practical strategies that empower communities and organizations to thrive.” For finance and entrepreneurship audiences, Drew Hession-Kunz, Lecturer in Entrepreneurial Finance at Boston College, underscores the book’s distinct tone: it is “not a boring recipe book for the usual startup grind,” he says, but instead “a way of approaching entrepreneurship” that considers “the other dimensions of our lives and communities, as well as making a profit.”

In addition to frameworks, the book includes tools readers can use immediately—downloadable templates, self-assessments, chapter summaries, quizzes, and real-world case studies featuring organizations such as Patagonia, Equal Exchange, and Tony’s Chocolonely. As Dr. Glory Enyinnaya, Academic Director at Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, observes, the book has “a coherent and engaging flow,” moving from foundations to customer value, operations, financial models, and leadership; she adds that the concept-to-example-to-case-study structure “makes the learning experience structured and interactive” and succeeds as “an introductory sustainability resource—accessible, relevant, and structured” for readers who need both theory and hands-on exercises.

The Profitable Good is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management Series, supporting growing demand for sustainability education across business schools, corporate training programs, and entrepreneurship initiatives worldwide.

About the Author

Dr. Tamara Stenn is an accomplished economist and entrepreneurship expert with over 40 years in business and academia. As an Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship at Suffolk University's Sawyer Business School and a Fulbright Scholar, she specializes in advancing sustainable development practices. She is the founder and CEO of The Sustainability Lens Game® LLC, a sustainability education company that helps organizations build innovation and impact through applied learning and AI.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house founded in 2001 that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: The Profitable Good: A Bold Playbook for Sustainable Business Growth

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback 978-1-63651-666-0

Hardback 978-1-63651-665-3

E-Book 978-1-63651-667-7

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.