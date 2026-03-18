Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team Concludes Investigation Into Collision Involving Royal Canadian Mounted Police Vehicle
CANADA, March 18 - Released on March 17, 2026
On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at approximately 11:02 p.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) regarding a serious incident involving police.
At approximately 10:12 p.m., while travelling through the Kawacatoose First Nation enroute to a call for service, an RCMP vehicle struck a 16-year-old male pedestrian in the southbound lane of travel, causing serious injury.
SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed SIRT to investigate.
SIRT has completed its investigation into this matter, and the Civilian Executive Director's public report can now be accessed online:
https://publications.saskatchewan.ca/#/products/128237.
SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.
Additional information on the incident can be found here.
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