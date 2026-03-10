Titan OS Welcomes MUBI to Its Growing Content Ecosystem

Titan Mubi Partnership

The Global Service Brings Curated World Cinema to Millions of Viewers Across Titan OS-Powered Smart TVs

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced a new partnership with MUBI, the global streaming service, production company, and film distributor dedicated to elevating great cinema. As part of the collaboration, MUBI will be available on Titan OS–powered smart TVs, bringing its carefully curated selection of films and series to audiences worldwide.

MUBI offers a unique streaming experience, showcasing ambitious films from iconic directors and emerging auteurs alike. Every title is handpicked by MUBI’s team of curators, offering viewers a constantly evolving catalogue of outstanding cinema from around the world. With availability on Titan OS, users can now discover and stream MUBI seamlessly on the big screen of Philips, AOC, Vestel and JVC TVs.

To celebrate the launch, Titan OS users can enjoy an exclusive extended 30-day free trial of MUBI in the run up to the Oscars on the 16th, offering the perfect opportunity to explore its award-worthy catalogue.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to offering diverse, high-quality content experiences on Titan OS,” said Rick Fens, SVP Business Development at Titan OS. “MUBI’s distinctive approach to curation and its focus on visionary storytelling make it a perfect addition to our platform and a compelling choice for film lovers.”



The launch of MUBI on Titan OS strengthens Titan OS’s expanding portfolio of premium streaming partners and reinforces its mission to deliver an open, content-rich smart TV experience tailored to modern audiences.



About Titan OS

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv



About MUBI

MUBI is a global streaming service, production company and film distributor dedicated to elevating great cinema. MUBI creates, curates, acquires and champions visionary films, bringing them to audiences all over the world.

MUBI is a place to discover ambitious films, from both iconic directors and emerging auteurs. All carefully chosen by MUBI’s curators. With MUBI GO, members in select countries can get a free ticket every week to see the best new films in cinemas. And Notebook explores all sides of cinema culture — both in print and online.

Founded in 2007 by Efe Cakarel, MUBI is the biggest community of film lovers anywhere, with members across 190 different countries. MUBI acquired renowned sales agent and production company The Match Factory and Match Factory Productions in January 2022, and a majority stake in leading Benelux film distributor Cinéart in February 2024.

