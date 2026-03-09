Boston Fleet Olympic Medalist Day

Offered by Councilors Durkan and Worrell, the resolution honors the Boston Fleet players who competed in the Winter Olympics in Milan. The U.S. women’s team went undefeated, winning seven games and outscoring opponents 33 to 2, including a thrilling overtime victory against Canada in the finals to claim their third gold medal.

Four Boston Fleet players earned medals: Megan Keller, Aerin Frankel, and Haley Winn for the U.S., and Alina Müller for Switzerland. Keller, Frankel, and Müller began their collegiate careers at Boston institutions — Boston College and Northeastern University. The Fleet currently leads the Professional Women’s Hockey League in wins and are poised for a successful season.

The resolution recognizes the Fleet’s tremendous achievement and the inspiration it provides to female athletes across Boston and the nation. The team’s first home game after returning from the Olympics will be held at Agganis Arena on March 17, marking a day of celebration for the City.