City Council Recognizes Crispus Attucks Day

From the docks of the Atlantic to the first moments of the Boston Massacre, Crispus Attucks’ life tells a story of courage, resilience, and sacrifice that still resonates today.

Offered by Councilors Worrell, Flynn, and Mejia the resolution recognizes March 5, 2026, as Crispus Attucks Day in the City of Boston. Born into slavery in Framingham around 1723 to an African father and Native American mother, Attucks rose above immense challenges to become a sailor, skilled whaler, and respected longshoreman. On March 5, 1770, he made the ultimate sacrifice as the first person killed in the Boston Massacre, a pivotal event that ignited the American Revolution.

Attucks’ legacy continues to inspire generations as a symbol of the fight for freedom, justice, and equality. The resolution highlights Boston’s ongoing commitment to honoring his life, including efforts to establish a permanent monument in time for the City’s 400th anniversary in 2030 and local educational initiatives such as the Boston Latin School Crispus Attucks Commemoration Day essay competition.

Through this designation, the Council encourages residents to reflect on Attucks’ contributions and engage in activities that honor his memory, reinforcing Boston’s dedication to civil rights, social justice, and community education.