City of Boston Hosts “The Blueprint: Building Black-Owned Businesses in Panel” in Celebration of Black History Month

On February 26, the City of Boston’s Department of Supplier Diversity and Office of Small Business hosted “The Blueprint: Building Black-owned Business in Boston,” a Black History Month panel celebrating and uplifting the stories of Black entrepreneurs in the City of Boston. The panel was moderated by Segun Idowu, who served as Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion through February 2026.

Prior to the panel, Director of Supplier Diversity Andrea Caruth and Director of Small Business Aliesha J. Porcena, MPP delivered remarks highlighting the impactful work of their departments and the significant role small businesses play in strengthening Boston’s economy.

Attendees heard from panelists Willie Hicks, Jr., President and Owner of Hicks Auto Body; Alex E. Edwards and Joanna N. Edwards Luxury Agent, Co-Founders of Thumbprint Realty; Shari B., Owner of Golden Key Advisors; Derick Foster, Owner of Chez Vous Roller Skating Rink; and Christina David, Owner of David & Associates.

The panelists provided valuable insights about the successes and struggles of being a business owner in Boston, as well as highlighted their experiences working with the City of Boston.

Photos: Chellypic Photography