Anniversary Offer. Save $15,000 on Pilot Training with Pelican Flight School

Pelican Flight Training Announces Largest Discount in 40-Year History: Save Over $15,000 on Pilot Training in Miami
A Legacy of Training, Now More Accessible
Since opening its doors in 1985, Pelican Flight Training has led the way in aviation education, staying at the cutting edge of flight science and technology. This anniversary offer is designed to help aspiring pilots launch their careers at a time when global pilot demand is at an all-time high.
Key Features of the Anniversary Offer:
– Students save over $15,000 on the full professional track.
– Program A is a "zero-to-hero" curriculum designed to take students from no experience to fully qualified commercial airline pilots.
– Pelican Flight Training is authorized for F-1 and M-1 visas, allowing international students to train, work as instructors, and build the 1,500 flight hours required for airline hiring in the USA.
– The school is an FAA Part 141 Certified Flight Training Center and is accredited by the ACCSC.
– Training is conducted in a modern fleet featuring Cessna and Piper aircraft, as well as ALSIM flight simulators.
Training in the Sunshine State
Located at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Pelican students benefit from Florida’s favorable climate, which allows for consistent flying and training that is often 35% faster than at other flight schools.
Enrollment and Contact Information
This special anniversary offer is available for a limited time only and seats are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. Prospective students are encouraged to apply immediately to secure the discounted rate.
To learn more or to start your application, visit:
https://pelicanflightschool.com/apply-now
Pelican Flight School
Pelican Flight Training LLC
admissions@pelicanflighttraining.com
Legal Disclaimer:
