Anniversary Offer. Save $15,000 on Pilot Training with Pelican Flight School

Pelican Flight Training Announces Largest Discount in 40-Year History: Save Over $15,000 on Pilot Training in Miami

This year marks a major milestone—40 years of preparing future pilots for careers. If you’re dreaming of flying for an airline, now is the perfect time to begin your journey with confidence.” — Dr. Ivans Kuznecovs - Chief Executive Officer / Academic Director

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pelican Flight Training , a premier South Florida aviation shool, is celebrating a major milestone—40 years of excellence in preparing future airline pilots. To mark this anniversary, the school has launched an exclusive, limited-time offer for both U.S. and international students, reducing the price of its flagship Professional Pilot Program A from $83,950 to $68,310.A Legacy of Training, Now More AccessibleSince opening its doors in 1985, Pelican Flight Training has led the way in aviation education, staying at the cutting edge of flight science and technology. This anniversary offer is designed to help aspiring pilots launch their careers at a time when global pilot demand is at an all-time high.Key Features of the Anniversary Offer:– Students save over $15,000 on the full professional track.– Program A is a "zero-to-hero" curriculum designed to take students from no experience to fully qualified commercial airline pilots.– Pelican Flight Training is authorized for F-1 and M-1 visas, allowing international students to train, work as instructors, and build the 1,500 flight hours required for airline hiring in the USA.– The school is an FAA Part 141 Certified Flight Training Center and is accredited by the ACCSC.– Training is conducted in a modern fleet featuring Cessna and Piper aircraft, as well as ALSIM flight simulators.Training in the Sunshine StateLocated at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Pelican students benefit from Florida’s favorable climate, which allows for consistent flying and training that is often 35% faster than at other flight schools.Enrollment and Contact InformationThis special anniversary offer is available for a limited time only and seats are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. Prospective students are encouraged to apply immediately to secure the discounted rate.To learn more or to start your application, visit:

Welcome to Pelican Flight Training — Where Dreams Take Flight!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.