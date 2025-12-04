DrevelmaN Introduces Silk & Lace Couture Line and Expands Its Presence in the International Fashion Landscape

Designer Arty Drevelman Melanie Shiraz, Miss Universe Israel Blue Silk Dress

American brand DrevelmaN reaches international audience through online boutique drevelman.store and Florida Men’s Fashion Week show.

The clothes are the easiest way to show everyone who you want to be. Our mission is to unlock your deepest sensuality, confidence, and command. We don't dress you — we seduce the world through you!” — Arty Drevelman

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brand Origins and Design ApproachAccording to the brand, its aesthetic is rooted in long-term engagement with women of various ages and backgrounds. Insights gathered over decades of professional practice shaped DrevelmaN’s focus on garment construction, fit and material selection.The current collection, Silk & Lace Couture, reflects this approach, emphasizing structured silhouettes and textile craftsmanship.Silk & Lace Couture at drevelman.store The online boutique drevelman.store features a capsule collection of dresses , jackets, pants, skirts and jumpsuits made from silk, cotton, lace and other fabrics. The site is available in English, Spanish and French and supports U.S. and international orders.The collection includes:Black Flower Dress — Cotton dress with a floral print placed toward the hem and a structured neckline and shoulders.Flower Pants — High-waisted trousers with a sculpted waistband, concealed back zipper and detachable decorative belt.Violet Silk Skirt — Silk skirt with a wide waistband, hidden zipper and a slit designed to open slightly during movement.Corset Mini Dress — Cotton mini dress featuring corset-style construction and defined shoulder lines.Golden Handcraft Jacket — Jacket with hand-applied decorative detailing and an emphasized shoulder structure.Pink Rose Jacket — Jacket finished with handcrafted fabric roses.High-Waisted Sculpted Trousers (Ballerina Pants) — Trousers with a high waist and vertical construction lines.Lace-Trimmed Silk Slip Dress — Silk slip dress with lace accents designed to follow the body with ease.Embroidered Evening Dress — Evening gown featuring a structured bodice and embroidered motif.Additional DrevelmaN pieces highlight elements such as defined waists, considered necklines, embroidery and hand-applied decorative work.Participation in Florida Men’s Fashion Week 2025In Fall 2025, DrevelmaN participated in the third season of Florida Men’s Fashion Week in Miami, where 22 designers presented various interpretations of contemporary menswear. DrevelmaN showcased men’s garments incorporating corset construction.The FMFW report noted that the brand’s presentation focused on structural interpretation of the male torso.DrevelmaN also took part in the Drevelman Designer Showcase and the official FMFW after-party at Botanik Cocktail Garden, as reported on the brand’s website.Public Appearances and Media ActivityDrevelmaN designs have recently appeared in public settings. Melanie Shiraz (Miss Universe Israel 2025) was seen wearing a DrevelmaN gown, as highlighted on social media.

