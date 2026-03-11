Storage-Class Memory Integration Transforming The Storage-Class Memory-Display Market 2026

Storage-Class Memory-Display Market Share Storage-Class Memory-Display Market Scope Storage-Class Memory-Display Market Insights

It will grow from $7.43 billion in 2025 to $9.43 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storage-Class Memory-Display market to surpass $2 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Computer Storage Devices market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $17 billion by 2030, with Storage-Class Memory-Display to represent around 12% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Storage-Class Memory-Display market is estimated to account for nearly 0.01% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Storage-Class Memory-Display Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the storage-class memory-display market in 2030, valued at $9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the presence of semiconductor companies, high adoption of advanced computing and AI technologies, significant investments in data centers and high-performance computing infrastructure, and increasing demand for high-speed, low-latency memory solutions across the US and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Storage-Class Memory-Display Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the storage-class memory-display market in 2030, valued at $7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the presence of major semiconductor manufacturers, increasing investments in data centers and high-performance computing infrastructure, rising adoption of AI and cloud computing technologies, and growing demand for high-speed, low-latency memory solutions across enterprise, defense, and advanced computing applications in the country.

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Storage-Class Memory-Display Market In 2030?

The storage-class memory-display market growth is segmented by type into dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), negative-and (NAND) flash memory (NAND), three-dimensional cross point (3d Xpoint), phase-change memory (PCM), magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM), resistive random-access memory (RRAM or RERAM), and other types. The dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market will be the largest segment of the storage-class memory-display market, segmented by type, accounting for 47% or $12 billion of the total in 2030. The dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market will be supported by increasing demand for high-speed data processing, growing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads, rising deployment of data centers and cloud computing infrastructure, advancements in high-performance computing technologies, expanding use in graphics-intensive applications, and continuous innovation in memory architectures to enhance performance, efficiency, and scalability.

The storage-class memory-display market is segmented by offering into hardware, software, and services.

The storage-class memory-display market is segmented by technology into non-volatile and volatile.

The storage-class memory-display market is segmented by deployment model into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

The storage-class memory-display market is segmented by end user into information technology and telecommunication, healthcare, automotive, consumer goods, manufacturing, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Storage-Class Memory-Display Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the storage-class memory-display market leading up to 2030 is 27%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Storage-Class Memory-Display Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global storage-class memory display market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape memory architecture standards, high-performance computing capabilities, data-intensive display systems, and innovation across global semiconductor and advanced computing ecosystems.

Increasing Demand For High-Speed Data Processing - The increasing demand for high-speed data processing is expected to emerge as a key growth driver for the storage-class memory-display market by 2030. The storage-class memory-display market is being significantly driven by the rising need for faster data processing across multiple industries. Conventional memory and storage solutions often create latency challenges, while SCM enables faster access and persistence, effectively bridging the gap between DRAM and NAND. This capability is essential for managing workloads in areas such as AI, financial analytics, and real-time data visualization, where speed and reliability are critical. As data volumes continue to grow, the demand for such advanced memory technologies is expected to increase further. As a result, the increasing demand for high-speed data processing is anticipated to contributing to 0.9% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Adoption Of AI And Machine Learning Workloads - The rise in adoption of AI and machine learning workloads is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the storage-class memory-display market by 2030. The growing adoption of AI and machine learning is a key driver for the storage-class memory-display market. These workloads require processing massive datasets with extremely low latency and high speed, which conventional memory solutions often struggle to support efficiently. Storage-class memory provides the persistence and performance necessary to accelerate model training, real-time inference, and data-intensive analytics. As industries increasingly integrate AI into applications ranging from healthcare to autonomous systems, demand for SCM-enabled displays and memory solutions is expected to grow steadily. Consequently, the rise in adoption of AI and machine learning workloads is projected to contribute to around 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Surge In Digital Transformation Across Sectors- The surge in digital transformation across sectors is expected to act as a major growth catalyst for the storage-class memory-display market by 2030. The rapid expansion of digital transformation across industries is significantly increasing the demand for storage-class memory displays. As organizations modernize operations through cloud computing, big data analytics, IoT, and virtualization, the requirement for faster, more reliable, and persistent memory solutions becomes increasingly important. Storage-class memory enables enterprises to manage real-time data processing and analytics efficiently, ensuring seamless performance in digital-first environments. This positions it as a critical enabler of enterprise-wide digital transformation and innovation. Therefore, the surge in digital transformation across sectors is projected to contribute to approximately 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Storage-Class Memory-Display Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market, the negative-and (NAND) flash memory (NAND) market, the three-dimensional cross point (3D XPoint) market, the phase-change memory (PCM) market, the magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM) market, the resistive random-access memory (RRAM or RERAM) market, and the other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $18 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for high-speed and low-latency memory solutions, growing adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and big data analytics, and rising deployment of advanced memory technologies in data centers and enterprise storage systems. This growth reflects the accelerating need for faster data access, improved storage efficiency, and enhanced system performance, supporting the evolution of next-generation computing, intelligent devices, and high-performance digital infrastructure.

The dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market is projected to grow by $8 billion, the negative-and (NAND) flash memory (NAND) market by $4 billion, the three-dimensional cross point (3D XPoint) market by $2 billion, the phase-change memory (PCM) market by $1 billion, the magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM) market by $1 billion, the resistive random-access memory (RRAM or RERAM) market by $1 billion, and the other types market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

