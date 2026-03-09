Man Injured in Berlin Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Rachael J. Stocker

603-788-3164

March 9, 2026

Berlin, NH – On Saturday, March 7, at approximately 11:27 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a snowmobile crash with injuries in Berlin. The operator of the snowmobile was identified as Diego Hoil, 40, of Chelsea, Massachusetts. Hoil was operating on the Moose Road Trail in Berlin when the crash occurred.

While attempting to navigate a left-hand turn, Hoil failed to negotiate the corner. He collided with a tree on the right side of the trail, which stopped the snowmobile and ejected him from the machine. Hoil sustained multiple injuries as a result of the crash, and the rental snowmobile he was operating suffered significant damage.

A 911 phone call was made by a member of Hoil’s riding party requesting medical assistance to their location. A response from Berlin Fire Department, Berlin EMS, Berlin Police Department and a Fish and Game Conservation Officer began. Hoil was transferred from the scene of the crash and taken by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation of his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation, but Conservation Officers believe inexperience and unreasonable speed are the leading factors.