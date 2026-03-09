Snowmobile Accident in the White Mountain National Forest in Bethlehem

CONTACT:

March 9, 2026

Bethlehem, NH – On Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 12:35 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a snowmobile accident in Bethlehem on the Sugarloaf Trail off the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail in the White Mountain National Forest. The report was that a snowmobile crashed into a tree and the operator had serious injuries.

The Bethlehem Fire Department and Bethlehem Ambulance responded to the area. The Twin Mountain Ambulance and the Twin Mountain Fire Department responded with their tracked rescue all-terrain vehicle and sled to help get the victim out. A Fish and Game Conservation Officer also responded to the scene.

The operator was identified as Rachael Maurais, 30, of Litchfield, New Hampshire. Maurais was riding with her family at the time of the accident. Maurais hit an icy section of trail, lost control, and collided with a tree injuring her leg. Maurais was transported out of the woods by Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue to the waiting Bethlehem Ambulance and then transport to Littleton Regional Hospital for further medical treatment.

At this time, it appears that inexperience along with the spring riding conditions were the main factors in the accident. Snowmobilers are reminded that the conditions are rapidly changing and to use caution while riding.