Slovenian diplomatic staff safely evacuated from Iran

SLOVENIA, March 8 - The withdrawal of diplomatic personnel was carried out in close coordination with several other EU member states. This is yet another example of excellent and productive cooperation at the European level.

Consular services in Iran have been suspended until further notice. Citizens in need of assistance can contact the EU's representations in Iran or the emergency service of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

We would like to emphasise that the withdrawal of seconded personnel, who are Slovenian citizens, is only temporary. We adopted the same approach in June 2025.

This is a security measure only and does not imply any change in diplomatic relations between the Republic of Slovenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, nor any change in the status of our embassy.

The Slovenian Embassy in Tehran is not closed. It continues to operate in accordance with Article 19 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The Embassy will remain in contact with the relevant authorities in the receiving State and monitor developments on the ground in order to re-establish its diplomatic presence as soon as circumstances permit.

Due to the security situation, the family members of our diplomatic staff were evacuated in January 2026.