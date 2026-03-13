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Surveying and Mapping Authority of the Republic of Slovenia: Data That Defines Space and Ownership

SLOVENIA, March 13 - In the latest episode of GOVSI Podcast, our guest is Tomaž Petek, Director-General of the Surveying and Mapping Authority of the Republic of Slovenia. Together with host Petra Prešeren Golob, he explains how Surveying and Mapping Authority manages key spatial records—from the real estate cadastre to building data registers. Director-General Tomaž Petek highlights why accurate geodetic data form the foundation of a well-regulated spatial environment and trust in the legal system.

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Surveying and Mapping Authority of the Republic of Slovenia: Data That Defines Space and Ownership

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