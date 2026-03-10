CleanGo Innovations Inc. Announces Breakthrough Third-Party Validation of MycoSet™

Company Logo

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE:CGII) (OTC:CLGO.F) (FRA:APO.F) ("CleanGo" or the "Company"), is proud to announce landmark results from independent, third-party laboratory testing of its MycoSet™ remediation product. The testing was conducted by the Company’s equity partner, AgritechBC Solutions Inc., in which CleanGo holds a 49% ownership stake.The comprehensive study was performed by (EKAS) East Kelowna Agritech Society, EKAS a Health Canada certified laboratory was contracted to validate the efficacy of MycoSet™ in breaking down complex hydrocarbons. The findings confirm that MycoSet™ significantly accelerates the biodegradation of petroleum pollutants, providing a science-led solution for contaminated soils and waterways.Key Findings from the Certified Laboratory Report:● High-Speed Biodegradation: MycoSet™ achieved a mineralization rate of 65-72% in diesel-treated systems, compared to just 18-25% in untreated controls.● Heavy Hydrocarbon Success: Even with highly recalcitrant substances like bitumen, MycoSet™ increased degradation to 32-40%, while untreated samples showed less than 5% activity.● Global Standard Compliance: The product was tested under rigorous OECD 301B and 302B conditions, ensuring the data meets international regulatory requirements.● Environmental Safety: Field validation confirmed that the treatment caused no adverse environmental mobilization, ensuring contaminants stay contained during the cleaning process.Global Market Launch and ExpansionFollowing these successful results, CleanGo Innovations and AgritechBC are moving immediately to market MycoSet™ globally. The Company is also launching a robust expansion of its testing program to include a diverse array of environmental settings and industrial situations to further demonstrate the product's versatility."We are incredibly excited to share these findings, which prove that MycoSet™ is an effective solution for the remediation industry," said Anthony Sarvucci, President/CEO of CleanGo Innovations Inc. "Our 49% stake in AgritechBC Solutions Inc. allows us to be at the forefront of this biological breakthrough. We are now ready to launch this exciting product to a global audience and continue testing its limits in new environments."The data supports MycoSet™ as a regulatory-ready solution capable of meeting the strictest environmental standards worldwide. CleanGo looks forward to providing updates as the product enters new local and international markets.About CleanGo InnovationsCleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international, publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early-staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable products used in retail, commercial and industrial applications.The company is proud of its suite of proprietary, Green Seal Certified non-toxic green products that are Health Canada approved to claim 99.9% disinfecting of viruses and bacteria on a hard surface. CleanGo’s portfolio is proud to be a part of Cruelty Free / Leaping Bunny as a certified product while being both family and pet safe. It is CleanGo’s mission to create the world’s leading non-toxic, green solutions for the worlds cleaning problems.CleanGo Innovation’s experienced team brings new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the problems of the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes and business’s clean and their loved ones safe. CleanGo also has several Commercial and Industrial applications to solve many problems of the worlds heavier and large-scale cleaning problems.On behalf of the CEO & Board of DirectorsAnthony SarvucciChief Executive OfficerCleanGo Innovations Inc.For More information Contact:info@cleangogreengo.comPhone 1 346 202 6202Forward-looking InformationThis news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “will”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, proposes” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company’s operations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Any forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

