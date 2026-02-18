CleanGo Innovations Inc. Provides 6-Month Corporate Update

CleanGo Innovations announced a detailed summary of its strategic milestones, international expansion and new product launches over the last six months.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII), (OTCQB: CLGOF) (FRA:APO.F) a leading green certified and eco-friendly manufacturer today announced a detailed summary of its strategic milestones, international expansion, and new product launches achieved over the last six months.Corporate Highlights: August 2025 – February 2026International Expansion and Joint Ventures● Cyprus & Mediterranean Launch (Feb 2026): CleanGo signed a landmark agreement with WSR Services LTD in Cyprus to spearhead the launch of CleanGo Marine. This partnership provides exclusive, eco-friendly vessel maintenance solutions for the Mediterranean shipping industry.○ Read the Full Announcement● South American Entry (Jan 2026): The Company successfully dispatched its first shipment to Indioquímica S.A. in Argentina. This 6,000-liter deployment marks CleanGo’s official entry into the South American oil, gas, and heavy industrial sectors.○ Read the Full Announcement● Saudi Arabia Operations (Aug 2025): Through the establishment of CleanGo Arabia Ltd. (a JV with Sanad Industrial Co./EROG Holdings), the Company is localizing manufacturing to supply the Middle Eastern energy sector, including applications for desalination plants and oilfield remediation.○ Read the Full AnnouncementAcquisitions and Bioremediation Technology● Pharma Acquisition (Dec 2025): CleanGo announced the intent to acquire Freia Farmaceutici Srl, an Italian pharmaceutical leader with €3.8M in 2025 revenue. The Company has already filed for FDA foreign registration to bring these therapeutics to the U.S. market.○ Read the Full Announcement● MycoSet™ Launch (Jan 2026): CleanGo launched the MycoSet™ Remediation Suite, a fungal-based "living system" for restoring soil and water. This follows the acquisition of a 49% stake in AgritechBC Solutions.○ Read the Full Announcement (Select "Global Launch of MycoSet™")● Agritech BC Joint Venture (Oct 2025): A strategic partnership formed to target the multi-billion dollar environmental remediation market using proprietary bio-technologies.○ Read the Full AnnouncementProduct Innovation and Awards● CleanGo Marine CG-M100 (Sept 2025): The Company unveiled its specialized marine-grade solution, which was recognized with the "Think Clean Oceans" Innovators Award for its non-toxic, biodegradable performance in vessel cleaning.○ Read the Full Announcement (Search: Sep 30, 2025)Financial Strategy● Debt Settlement (Feb 2026): CleanGo entered into agreements to settle outstanding debt through share issuances, preserving cash for continued global operations and the Freia Farmaceutici integration.○ Read the Full AnnouncementWe invite energy sector investors, environmental advocates, and anyone interested in progressive clean tech to watch the full corporate profile now available on the Stock Investors Daily YouTube channel.Watch the complete corporate profile by Stock Investors Daily here:About CleanGo Innovations Inc.:CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII) is a publicly traded Canadian company at the forefront of developing and commercializing proprietary non-toxic and biodegradable cleaning and industrial solutions. For Oil Services and industrial Cleaning Markets. Driven by a mission for environmental sustainability, CleanGo's innovative product suite is designed to deliver high performance while safeguarding the planet, serving critical cleaning needs across the oil and gas, mining, commercial, and retail sectors globally.The company is proud of its suite of proprietary, Green Seal Certified non-toxic green products that are Health Canada approved to claim 99.9% disinfecting of viruses and bacteria on a hard surface. CleanGo’s portfolio is proud to be a part of Cruelty Free / Leaping Bunny as a certified product while being both family and pet safe. It is CleanGo’s mission to create the world’s leading non-toxic, green solutions for the worlds cleaning problems.CleanGo Innovation’s experienced team brings new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the problems of the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes and business’s clean and their loved ones safe. CleanGo also has several Commercial and Industrial applications to solve many problems of the worlds heavier and large-scale cleaning problems.On behalf of the CEO & Board of DirectorsAnthony SarvucciChief Executive OfficerCleanGo Innovations Inc.For More information Contact:info@cleangogreengo.comPhone 1 346 202 6202Forward-looking InformationThis news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. 