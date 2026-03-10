Coinkite Announces COLDCARD Mk5 Hardware Wallet: A Leap Forward in Bitcoin Security and Usability

COLDCARD Mk5 COLDCARD Mk5 COLDCARD Mk5

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coinkite, the leader in Bitcoin security hardware, today unveiled the COLDCARD Mk5 , the next generation of its flagship hardware wallet (HWW). The Mk5 delivers an enhanced user experience and hardware improvements while maintaining the security and trust that have made COLDCARD the standard for serious Bitcoiners.The COLDCARD Mk5 is engineered for the future, featuring a redesign focused on durability, visibility, and modern convenience without sacrificing its core security principles. The device remains 100% air-gapped, ensuring private keys will never need to touch an internet-connected device."The Mk5 isn't just an update; it's a reimagining of the user experience. It's more durable, more visible, and more intuitive, all while preserving the rock-solid security our users depend on to protect their Bitcoin. It's an improvement that feels both familiar and revolutionary," said NVK, co-founder of Coinkite.Key features of the COLDCARD Mk5 include:- Enhanced User Interface: A new, larger 1.54-inch screen, protected by Gorilla Glass for maximum durability, delivers significantly brighter, clearer visibility. This is complemented by a refined keypad designed for precise entry, addressing user feedback for more reliable, tactile buttons.- Modern Connectivity & Design: The USB-C port has been relocated to the bottom of the device to improve ergonomics and ease of access when powering. The entire unit has been redesigned into a more compact and robust form factor, small enough to hide anywhere but big enough to secure everything.- Improved Wireless Capabilities: The Mk5 features faster, more reliable NFC communication, enabling the innovative Push TX feature, which allows users to broadcast transactions directly from the COLDCARD to a compatible mobile device.- Personalization: The COLDCARD Mk5 will be available in multiple colors, allowing users to choose a style that suits them.- Seamless Compatibility: Despite the new features, the Mk5 remains 100% backwards-compatible with existing COLDCARD backups and workflows, ensuring a smooth and secure upgrade path for all current users.The COLDCARD Mk5 continues to build upon the battle-tested security architecture that COLDCARD is known for:Dual Secure Element Key Storage: The Mk5 continues to use two Secure Elements from different vendors.Anti-Phishing Measures: The PIN entry process includes unique on-screen words for each PIN prefix, a powerful defense against phishing attacks that is unique to every COLDCARD ever made.Physical Security: The carefully designed PCB makes probing the Secure Elements more difficult, while the clear case allows users to visually inspect the internals for potential hardware implants.The COLDCARD Mk5 continues to operate on the open-source firmware that has been audited and trusted by the Bitcoin community for years. It supports a wide range of wallet software and is designed exclusively for Bitcoin, in line with Coinkite's commitment to uncompromised security.Pricing and Availability:The COLDCARD Mk5 will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, March 10, 2026, through the official Coinkite website ( https://store.coinkite.com ).About COLDCARD:COLDCARD is the premier hardware wallet designed from the ground up for Bitcoin security. Developed by Coinkite , a company with deep roots in the Bitcoin ecosystem, COLDCARD is dedicated to providing the highest level of security for self-custody, combining cutting-edge hardware with verifiable source code.

