Wrench Attack Comparison

A new report finds COLDCARD's Trick Pin features provide more robust protection against physical coercion than competing hardware wallets.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new comparative analysis of leading hardware wallets highlights a significant difference in strategies for handling "wrench attacks"—situations where a user is physically coerced into surrendering their Bitcoin. The report concludes that COLDCARD's purpose-built defense features offer a more comprehensive toolkit for users compared to the options available on Ledger and Trezor devices.A wrench attack circumvents digital security by targeting the human operator to force a PIN disclosure. In these high-stakes scenarios, a user's available responses are dictated by the wallet's design. The analysis shows that while competitors offer more limited solutions, COLDCARD provides a multi-layered system for deception and survival based on the user’s choice.COLDCARD's primary defense is its "trick pin" feature. This enables a user to set a secondary PIN that opens a decoy "duress wallet" containing a smaller amount of funds. An attacker, believing they have gained full access, takes the decoy wallet and departs, unaware of the user's true holdings. This deceptive capability is not present on either Ledger or Trezor, which can leave their users in a more dangerous confrontation.The analysis contrasts this with the options on competing devices. Trezor offers a "self-destruct PIN" that wipes the device after a number of failed entries. However, in a violent confrontation, threatening to destroy the assets can escalate the situation and may not be a credible deterrent to a determined attacker. Ledger lacks both a duress wallet and a self-destruct PIN, leaving its users with no option but to comply fully. COLDCARD’s approach provides a third path: users can comply with the demand while safeguarding the majority of assets through strategic deception.This capability is layered on top of COLDCARD's "calculator login" interface, which adds another layer of security by obfuscating the PIN entry process, making it more difficult for an attacker to visually confirm the code being entered.The findings underscore a critical distinction in the hardware wallet market: the difference between protecting against remote hackers and protecting against physical threats. COLDCARD’s focus on both security vectors makes it a compelling solution for individuals who may face elevated personal risk.Source: https://coldcard.com/docs/compare-other-wallets/ Coinkite is a leading developer of premium Bitcoin security products, including the COLDCARD hardware wallets . The company is dedicated to providing open-standard, highly secure, and user-empowering tools for Bitcoin self-custody.

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