National Traeasury on misleading video circulating on social media

The Ministry of Finance wishes to clarify that the Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, is currently on an official work assignment in London.

A businessman’s legal counsel who appeared before the Madlanga Commission earlier on Friday said that “the Minister of Finance” was phoning him but indicated that the call would have to wait. Contrary to these claims, the Minister did not make any phone calls as alleged. A video clip of the allegation is currently being shared on social media. An official from the legal unit of the National Treasury did call the counsel on Friday concerning an unrelated matter.

The public and members of the media are urged to verify information through official government communication channels and to refrain from sharing unverified content.

Enquiries:

E-mail: Media@treasury.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates