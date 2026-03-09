Statement from Councilmember Evan Glass on Committee Vote Against Establishing a Data Center Task Force

MARYLAND, September 3 - For Immediate Release: Monday, March 9, 2026

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 9, 2026—Councilmember Evan Glass issued the following statement regarding the joint Committee worksession today on Bill 4-26, Buildings - Task Force on Data Centers:

"Today the Economic Development and Transportation & Environment Committees voted 3-2 against Bill 4-26, legislation I introduced that would have established a Data Center Task Force to study the impacts of data center development in Montgomery County.

"I’m disappointed and frustrated by this vote. We’re being asked to make monumental, generational decisions about data centers without first doing the evaluation our community deserves.

"Residents across Montgomery County have raised real concerns about how data centers are affecting higher energy prices, straining our water resources, increasing noise pollution and compromising public health risks. Those questions are legitimate and deserve answers.

"My proposal was straightforward and reasonable: bring together experts, residents, industry representatives, utility companies and stakeholders to evaluate the full impacts of data centers in Montgomery County and recommend a responsible and sustainable path forward.

"Additionally, I have strong concerns about how energy-dependent facilities like data centers will allow us to reach our ambitious climate goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2027 and eliminating them by 2035.

"To put it bluntly: today’s decision puts meeting our targeted climate action plan in doubt.

I will continue working with all stakeholders to ensure that Montgomery County remains innovative, entrepreneurial and environmentally conscious."

