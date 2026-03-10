Meet Up Over Something Better Than 'Just Drinks'

The Juice app from LocalWineEvents.com helps you discover wine, food & drink experiences nearby, and beyond.

The Juice® by LocalWineEvents.com launches a free app to find wine, food, beer, and spirits experiences in minutes

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great plans shouldn’t feel like a full-time job—or take a dozen texts. Today, LocalWineEvents.com announced the launch of The Juice, a free mobile app that makes it easy to discover food + drink experiences worth leaving the house for—tastings, pairing dinners, cocktail classes, festivals, and more.Available now on iOS and Android.Be the friend who always has the plan—find something fun in under a minute and send it.Download The Juiceby LocalWineEvents.com:iOS: https://www.localwineevents.com/app-ios Android: https://www.localwineevents.com/app-android The Juiceis built for people who want real plans and real connection—without endless scrolling or group chats that go nowhere. Unlike general event apps, it focuses on wine, food, beer, and spirits experiences—so you can skip the noise and go straight to something you’ll actually want to do and share.Users can browse by city, date, and experience type—tastings, dinners, classes, festivals, and virtual events.Depending on your city, you’ll find everything from chocolate, champagne, and cheese tastings to dinners organized by wine region, bourbon and whiskey tastings, brewery tours, and hands-on food experiences—plus seasonal and celebration-worthy events throughout the year.With personalized notifications, you can discover experiences happening nearby—or in any city you choose. Users can also opt in for Wine Quiz alerts, making it fun to learn, play, and test your knowledge in just a few minutes.The app brings the best of LocalWineEvents.com into a mobile-first experience—expanding a community already powered by The Juice, its flagship newsletter with 250,000 subscribers, and 200,000+ social followers.“Less ‘what should we do?’—more ‘see you there,’” said Eric Orange, Founder and CEO of LocalWineEvents.com. “ The Juice® app makes it simple to find something fun this weekend—and actually go.”Download now and turn “we should do something” into an actual plan.Media Contact:Director of Social Media & Publicity

The Juice App: Find Your Next Sip

