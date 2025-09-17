LocalWineEvents.com Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Launch of New Premium Newsletter Features

Local Wine & Food Events Discover local tastings, dinners & festivals near you!

“The Weekly Pour” and “Chef’s Corner” Debut in Flagship Newsletter, The Juice®

Wine and friends are a great blend” — Ernest Hemingway

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LocalWineEvents.com, the world’s most comprehensive calendar of food, wine, beer, and spirits events, is celebrating 25 years of connecting enthusiasts with memorable culinary experiences. To mark this milestone, the company is introducing two exciting new premium features in its flagship weekly newsletter, The Juice: The Weekly Pour and Chef’s Corner.The first editions of these new features will be included in the Tuesday, September 23rd issue of The Juice. Readers can subscribe for free at https://www.localwineevents.com/sign-up/pr The Juicenewsletter reaches more than 250,000 engaged food and wine lovers each week — and an additional 200,000+ followers on social media — The Juicecontinues to evolve as a trusted source for discovery, education, and inspiration.Chef’s CornerSeasonal Menus and Wine Pairings from Acclaimed ChefsChef’s Corner brings expert culinary guidance directly to readers’ inboxes, featuring seasonal menus created by top chefs, each thoughtfully paired with wines that elevate the dining experience.The debut feature showcases Executive Chef Peter Janiak of St. Francis Winery & Vineyards, who shares his passion for crafting wine-forward cuisine.“Zinfandel truly stands out as a perfect pairing wine,” says Chef Janiak. “Its versatility makes it an ideal match for a wide range of flavors and dishes.”Future installments will highlight exclusive recipes and pairing insights from celebrated chefs across the country. Each feature will include chef commentary, sommelier-approved wine recommendations, and complete pairing menus for readers to try at home.The Weekly PourFeatured Wines, Spirits with Expert Commentary, and Engaging StoriesThe Weekly Pour is a new curated spotlight highlighting standout wines each week — complete with tasting notes, pairing ideas, and behind-the-scenes stories from notable wineries, sommeliers, and importers.The first installment features Domaine Carneros, with commentary from CEO Remi Cohen. Upcoming features will include wines from DeLoach Vineyards, Merriam Vineyards, Tedeschi Family Winery and more — giving subscribers a front-row seat to some of the most compelling producers in the wine world.Celebrating 25 Years of Connection“For 25 years, LocalWineEvents.com has brought people together through wine, food, and shared experiences,” said Eric Orange, Founder and CEO of LocalWineEvents.com. “With the launch of The Weekly Pour and Chef’s Corner, we’re deepening those connections and giving our passionate community even more to explore, taste, and enjoy. It’s our way of saying thank you.”About LocalWineEvents.comAttracting more than 10 million visits each year, LocalWineEvents.com is the world’s leading calendar for wine, food, beer, and spirits happenings. Now in its 25th year, the site has featured over 1.5 million event listings and remains a trusted resource for consumers, wineries, culinary professionals, and the hospitality industry. Founded in 2000, LocalWineEvents.com is also home to The Juice— its flagship weekly newsletter and a must-read for wine and food lovers across the U.S. and beyond.Experience MoreMedia Contact:

