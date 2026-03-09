Truck hits WYDOT plow on Interstate 80

Rock Springs, Wyo. A Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) snowplow was struck by a pickup truck on Interstate 80 on Friday evening.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. an unidentified pickup truck rear-ended a WYDOT plow at the median crossover at mile marker 82.15 just west of the La Barge interchange on I-80. While performing snow removal operations, the plow driver was in a deceleration lane outside the lane of travel when an unidentified driver in a pickup truck struck the rear of the snowplow. The driver immediately left the scene.

No injuries were reported, but the plow did sustain damage to the sander skirt of the truck. Road and weather conditions at the time were reported as slick, scattered slush with light snowfall and foggy. This marks the fourth snowplow strike for the season statewide.

WYDOT is urging drivers to exercise increased caution and awareness when driving. This includes eliminating all distractions, checking road conditions prior to travel, adjusting driving speeds to match the prevailing conditions, and remaining vigilant for the presence of snowplows.

Before traveling, motorists are encouraged to visit the wyoroad.info website, which offers detailed real-time maps, road conditions, radar, web cameras, and atmospheric sensor data. Road information is also conveniently accessible through the WYO 511 App or by calling (888) WYO-ROAD (996-7623). WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.