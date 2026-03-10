DHS Shutdown Creates Pay Uncertainty & Morale Strain for Coast Guard Amid Iran Crisis

This shutdown is a direct hit to the families of America's maritime guardians who stand ready in wartime, securing sea lanes and supporting naval operations...” — Jack Magruder

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the partial Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding lapse enters its fourth week, No Shutdown Pay For Congress today released a new non-partisan report highlighting the severe human and operational toll on the U.S. Coast Guard—the only military branch funded through DHS—and the families who support them.Titled "Shutdown Hits Coast Guard Families: Pay Uncertainty and Morale Strain for America's Maritime Guardians Amid Iran Crisis," the report builds on our prior analyses of national security vulnerabilities (March 4) and broader workforce hardships (March 6) by focusing on this critical armed force. While most Americans know the Coast Guard for domestic lifesaving, search-and-rescue, drug interdiction, and environmental protection, the report makes clear: the Coast Guard has an indispensable national defense role.Under Title 10 authority (when directed by the President), the Coast Guard shifts to Department of Defense wartime status, operating under Navy command to provide maritime security, law enforcement expertise, and forward presence in contested waters. In the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict (Operation Epic Fury / Roaring Lion, initiated February 28, 2026), Coast Guard cutters and personnel are actively supporting high-threat missions in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz—securing sea lanes vital for global oil and gas shipments (over 20% of world supply passes through the Strait), countering proxy threats, escorting vessels, and deterring disruptions that could spike energy prices and inflation for American families.Despite these essential duties, approximately 41,000 active-duty, Reserve, and civilian Coast Guard members continue operations as excepted personnel without reliable pay. Initial February 15 paychecks were covered, but subsequent cycles (February 27, March 1, and potentially March 15) face delays, partial payments, or no pay for many due to funding constraints. Benefits continue, but payroll deductions pause, forcing families into loans, credit, or hardship programs like Coast Guard Mutual Assistance.Key findings include:• Leadership warnings of "crippled morale" and readiness risks, with Vice Adm. Thomas Allan noting shutdowns harm recruiting, retention, and long-term planning amid existing shortfalls.• Real financial hardships for families—delayed housing payments, utility concerns, and added stress for those supporting high-risk missions in contested waters.• Cumulative fatigue from repeated shutdowns (third this Congress), amplifying uncertainty at a time when maritime guardians are needed most to deter Iranian threats to global shipping and economic stability."This shutdown is a direct hit to the families of America's maritime guardians who stand ready in wartime, securing sea lanes and supporting naval operations amid the Iran crisis," said Jack Magruder, Executive Director of No Shutdown Pay For Congress. "While the public often sees the Coast Guard as domestic lifesavers, their constant readiness is vital to national defense. Pay uncertainty and morale strain undermine that strength when we need it most. Congress must end this lapse immediately to ensure the Coast Guard and their families—and the nation—are not left vulnerable."The full report, with verifiable data from official Coast Guard guidance, leadership statements, and historical shutdown impacts, is available at www.shutdownpay.org/news . It urges Congress to restore funding swiftly and adopt bipartisan solutions to prevent future disruptions to essential military and federal personnel.No Shutdown Pay for Congress calls on lawmakers to prioritize ending the partial DHS shutdown and safeguard the pay, morale, and readiness of those who protect America’s national security.About No Shutdown Pay for CongressNo Shutdown Pay for Congress ( www.shutdownpay.org ) is a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to ending government shutdowns and ensuring federal employees—including essential national security personnel—receive timely pay without disruption. Founded by Norman Understein and Jack Magruder, the organization promotes bipartisan solutions to prevent funding lapses that harm public safety, economic stability, and homeland defense.For the full follow-up report, media requests, or additional information, please contact us using the information below.###

