New Report Reveals NYC and DC Face 70% of Iranian-Linked Threat Risks Nationally Amid DHS Shutdown

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the U.S.-Iran conflict (Operation Epic Fury / Roaring Lion) now in its third week—marked by intensified U.S./Israeli strikes, Iranian retaliatory missile attacks on U.S. bases, the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, and Iran's pledges of "irreparable harm"— No Shutdown Pay For Congress today released a new non-partisan report analyzing the elevated threat of Iranian-linked "sleeper cell" attacks on the U.S. mainland.The report , titled "Heightened Risk of Iranian-Linked Sleeper Cell Attacks on U.S. Mainland Amid Iran War: Threats, Vulnerabilities, and State/City Assessments," compiles public intelligence from FBI/DHS bulletins, State Department terrorism reports, disrupted plot data (17+ since 2020), and expert assessments to outline the current risk landscape.It highlights Iran's long-standing external operations capability (via IRGC-Qods Force and proxies like Hezbollah) and the regime's "death ground" mindset—experts warn there may be "no reason for restraint" given existential threats to the leadership and calls for regime change.Key findings include:• At least 17 Iranian-backed plots were disrupted in the U.S. since 2020, targeting former officials (e.g., Donald Trump, John Bolton, Mike Pompeo), Iranian dissidents (e.g., Masih Alinejad), and symbolic sites.• Recent intercepted encrypted communications from Iran as potential "operational triggers" for sleeper assets or proxies.• Hezbollah's U.S. networks (128 individuals linked to cases, concentrated in six hubs: Michigan 43%, California 15%, North Carolina 12.5%, New York 11.7%).• State/city risk assessments: New York City (35% of disrupted plots; Hezbollah surveillance, Gracie Mansion incident) and Washington, D.C. (35%; symbolic/political targets, past bomb plots) as highest risk; Texas (24%; ammonium nitrate case), California (24%; diaspora/surveillance), and others lower but with lone-wolf potential.• Amplifying factors: Partial DHS shutdown furloughs and resource strains; FBI reassignments (25-45% of counterterrorism agents shifted to immigration); Iran's cyber capabilities potentially pairing with physical attacks."The current conflict has significantly elevated the threat environment on American soil. Iran's past involvement in various plots, along with recent intercepted communications and heightened alert levels, underscores a credible risk—particularly in major urban centers like New York and Washington, D.C.," said Jack Magruder, Executive Director of No Shutdown Pay for Congress. "Ongoing strains on DHS resources due to the funding lapse are making it more challenging for affected agencies to identify and neutralize potential threats."The full report, with verifiable sources including FBI/DHS bulletins, State Department Country Reports on Terrorism, and intelligence analyses, is available at www.shutdownpay.org/news . It urges Congress to act swiftly to safeguard the homeland from potential Iranian-linked retaliation by fully funding DHS.About No Shutdown Pay for CongressNo Shutdown Pay for Congress ( www.shutdownpay.org ) is a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to ending government shutdowns and ensuring federal employees—including those critical to national security and counterterrorism—receive timely pay without disruption. Led by Executive Director Jack Magruder, the organization promotes bipartisan solutions to prevent funding lapses that harm public safety and homeland defense.For media requests or additional information, please contact us using the information below.###

