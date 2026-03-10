Design Tech Homes Launches Quantum VR for Custom Home Design and Construction

About

Design Tech Homes is a premier custom home builder serving the Greater Houston area, specializing in high-performance, energy-efficient homes. As an Energy Star-rated builder, we combine advanced building science, modern architecture, and superior craftsmanship to create homes that are healthier, more comfortable, and built to last. We are proud to be one of the only builders in Houston offering a 20-year structural warranty, far exceeding the industry standard. Our Build on Your Lot program allows homeowners to design and build a fully customized luxury home tailored to their lifestyle and property. At Design Tech Homes, innovation meets integrity — delivering smarter homes with timeless design.

