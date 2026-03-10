Design Tech Homes Launches Quantum VR for Custom Home Design and Construction
Quantum VR allows users to walk through a full-scale model and evaluate room layout and spatial relationships.
Proprietary VR platform lets buyers walk homes before construction, supports remote access, and helps reduce design changes and build errors.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design Tech Homes, a custom home builder serving the Greater Houston area, announced the launch of Quantum VR, a proprietary virtual reality platform developed to enhance the design and construction process for custom homes.
For the past five years, Design Tech Homes has incorporated virtual reality technology into its design workflow, allowing clients to walk through their homes at full scale before construction begins. Quantum VR expands that capability by enabling homeowners, designers, and construction managers to review homes in virtual reality with greater accessibility and functionality.
Unlike visualization tools that project floor plans onto warehouse floors or rely on simplified renderings, Quantum VR allows users to experience a fully modeled home environment and evaluate true spatial relationships between rooms, ceilings, stairways, and exterior areas such as roof structures.
“Clients often say that once they experience their home in virtual reality, they cannot imagine designing a custom home any other way,” said Mike Feigin, CEO of Design Tech Homes. “Walking through the structure helps people understand scale, layout, and flow in a way that traditional drawings cannot.”
Quantum VR also allows remote participation in the design process. Clients who live outside Houston, or who own their own Oculus headset, can receive a secure share code that allows them to enter their home model and explore the structure from their current location and on their own schedule.
Within the virtual environment, users can place furniture inside rooms to evaluate how spaces may function in everyday life. The system allows homeowners to test layout decisions and confirm that rooms provide the comfort and circulation they expect before construction begins.
The platform has also become an important tool for the company’s construction team. Prior to construction, project managers and construction supervisors walk through the home virtually to identify potential questions or design conflicts that could arise during the building process. This review process helps reduce construction errors and allows potential issues to be addressed during the design stage.
“Walking the home virtually before construction allows the team to evaluate the structure in detail and resolve potential questions before they reach the job site,” Feigin said.
The technology has also supported specialized design considerations. In one recent project, the platform was used to help a military veteran who uses a wheelchair evaluate how he would navigate the kitchen and bathroom areas of his future home. By experiencing the layout in virtual reality before construction began, the homeowner was able to confirm accessibility and maneuverability within the space.
Because clients experience the home in detail before construction begins, structural design changes during construction have become significantly less common. Design Tech Homes developed Quantum VR internally after several years of refining its virtual reality design workflow. The platform integrates with the company’s Building Information Modeling design process, allowing architectural models to be experienced in immersive virtual environments.
