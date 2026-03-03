Design Tech Homes Releases Analysis on Rising ERCOT Electricity Demand and Expands ENERGY STAR® Engineering Standards

Mike Feigin, CEO of Design Tech Homes Projected ERCOT electricity demand growth based on publicly available planning data. Design Tech Homes integrates ENERGY STAR® performance standards into every custom home built in the Greater Houston area.

Houston Custom Home Builder Reinforces High-Performance Construction as Texas Grid Demand Accelerates

Texas is entering a new phase of electricity demand growth driven by continuous computing operations, making residential energy performance increasingly important.” — Mike Feigin, CEO of Design Tech Homes

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Design Tech Homes , a Houston-based custom home builder, released an updated analysis of rising electricity demand across the ERCOT grid and confirmed that all new Design Tech Homes are constructed to meet or exceed ENERGY STARperformance standards.Recent forecasts from ERCOT and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) continue to show sustained increases in electricity demand driven by Large Flexible Load (LFL) customers, including data centers and large-scale computing facilities operating continuously.According to published EIA projections, electricity demand from ERCOT customers classified as Large Flexible Load is projected to remain elevated in 2026, reflecting significant growth compared to prior years. ERCOT’s long-term planning outlook indicates potential data center demand by 2030 could increase from approximately 29,614 MW to as much as 77,965 MW under certain planning scenarios.While ERCOT applies adjustment methodologies to moderate requested interconnection volumes, publicly available forecasts indicate sustained growth in always-on electricity load across Texas.“Texas is operating in a new phase of electricity demand growth driven by continuous computing operations,” said Mike Feigin, CEO of Design Tech Homes. “As grid utilization increases across more hours of the day, residential energy performance becomes increasingly important.”Wholesale Pricing Sensitivity and Fuel Market ImplicationsThe U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts that wholesale electricity prices in 2026 are expected to remain elevated compared to prior years, with load-weighted average prices projected around $51 per megawatt-hour, reflecting higher demand and natural gas fuel costs.Texas power generation remains heavily supported by natural gas-fired facilities. Industry estimates indicate that a 1-gigawatt data center load may require roughly 140 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in equivalent generation terms. At multi-gigawatt scale, sustained computing demand represents a measurable portion of daily production.Published industry forecasts from Wood Mackenzie project Henry Hub natural gas pricing may approach $5/MMBtu by 2030 under long-term demand growth scenarios that include data center expansion, LNG exports, and industrial growth.“These projections are based on publicly available modeling and industry analysis,” Feigin said. “They underscore the importance of building homes that are structurally engineered for long-term energy performance.”Ongoing Commitment to ENERGY STARPerformanceDesign Tech Homes confirmed that all new homes built by the company are engineered to meet or exceed ENERGY STARperformance standards.As a certified ENERGY STAR® builder serving the Greater Houston area, Design Tech Homes incorporates verified performance requirements into its building process, including:Advanced building envelope engineeringThird-party energy modelingBlower door testingDuct leakage testingVerified HVAC sizingHigh-performance insulation and air sealingEach client home is redrawn using advanced Building Information Modeling (BIM) software prior to construction. HVAC systems are sized using ACCA Manual J, D, and S methodologies to support accurate load calculations and airflow design.“When energy efficiency is engineered into the structure of the home, it becomes a permanent performance feature,” Feigin added.About Design Tech HomesDesign Tech Homes is an award-winning custom home builder serving the Greater Houston area. The company utilizes advanced BIM-based design processes to support structural precision and energy performance across all new construction homes. As a certified ENERGY STARbuilder, Design Tech Homes integrates verified efficiency standards into every home it constructs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.