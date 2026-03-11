Fura Acquires Barton Logistics, Expanding AI-Powered Freight Platform to Five Acquisitions

Fura is building the next generation freight brokerage network.

The latest acquisition strengthens Fura’s growing network of operator-led freight brokerages powered by AI automation.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fura, an AI-powered logistics platform building the next generation freight brokerage network, today announced the acquisition of Barton Logistics, expanding its network of operator-led freight brokerages and shipper relationships across North America.

The acquisition marks Fura’s fifth completed acquisition, following the integrations of Chaos Logistics, AOK Freight, Organized Transport, and Pinwheel Logistics, as the company continues executing its strategy of consolidating independent freight brokerages onto a shared technology platform.

Founded in 1997 by industry veteran Mandy Barton, Barton Logistics brings nearly three decades of operational expertise and long-standing shipper partnerships. The company will now operate on Fura’s technology platform, gaining access to AI-enabled carrier sourcing, automated pricing systems, real-time shipment visibility, and operational infrastructure designed to help brokerages scale more efficiently.

“Our focus has always been on building trusted relationships with our customers and delivering reliable service,” said Mandy Barton, Founder of Barton Logistics. “Joining Fura allows us to keep doing exactly that, while gaining access to technology and scale that would be difficult for an independent brokerage to build on its own.”

The freight brokerage industry remains highly fragmented, with thousands of small and mid-sized brokerages operating without access to modern automation or advanced pricing infrastructure. Fura’s platform strategy aims to bring these operators together on a shared technology stack while preserving the relationship-driven model that defines the industry.

“We believe the future of logistics will be built by combining great operators with great technology,” said Jeff Dangelo, CEO of Fura. “Barton Logistics is exactly the kind of business we want to partner with, strong customer relationships, deep industry expertise, and a reputation for service. By bringing teams like Mandy’s onto the Fura platform, we can give experienced operators the tools, automation, and scale they need to grow faster.”

Fura’s platform integrates AI-powered pricing, automated carrier sourcing, and operational workflow automation designed to increase brokerage productivity while improving service reliability for shippers.

Ryan Morrow, Chief Revenue Officer at Fura, added: “Independent brokerages have incredible operator talent, but they often lack access to modern technology infrastructure. Our platform changes that. When experienced teams join Fura, they immediately gain access to AI-powered tools that help them win more freight, automate manual workflows, and scale their business.”

The company’s acquisition strategy reflects a broader shift in the logistics industry toward technology-enabled brokerage platforms, where independent teams operate within larger networks supported by centralized technology, data, and infrastructure.

With five acquisitions completed, Fura continues to expand its footprint by partnering with experienced brokerage operators looking for greater scale, automation, and access to a broader carrier network while maintaining the relationships that drive their businesses.

About Fura

Fura is an AI-powered logistics platform building the next generation freight brokerage network. By combining experienced operators with automation, intelligent pricing, and real-time visibility, Fura enables logistics teams to scale faster while delivering reliable capacity and service for shippers across North America. The company is rapidly expanding through strategic acquisitions of independent freight brokerages operating on its technology platform.

About Barton Logistics

Founded in 1997, Barton Logistics has built a reputation for dependable service and long-standing shipper partnerships across multiple shipping sectors. As part of Fura, Barton continues serving its customers while leveraging the platform’s technology, carrier network, and operational infrastructure.

