Fura Accelerates Growth Through Strategic Integration with Organizing Transport

Organizing Transport joins Fura

Pairing strong entrepreneurial talent with the right platform and the right team.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2023, Fura welcomed Organizing Transport, led by founder Igor Perkunic, into its platform—marking a strategic expansion that mirrors the impact of a successful acquisition without the traditional overhead.

Since joining Fura, the Organizing Transport business has grown revenue by more than 228%, fueled by access to Fura’s proprietary technology, real-time visibility tools, operational infrastructure, and hands-on leadership support. When measured against the year prior to joining Fura, the business has scaled by nearly 1,000%, underscoring the power of pairing strong entrepreneurial talent with the right platform.

“This wasn’t just about plugging an OT into a bigger network,” said Igor Perkunic, Founder of Organizing Transport. “Fura gave us the tools, visibility, and operational backbone to scale faster, serve customers better, and think bigger than we ever could on our own.”

Through Fura’s tech-enabled ecosystem—including real-time shipment visibility, automated workflows, pricing intelligence, and shared services—Organizing Transport was able to shift focus away from back-office constraints and toward growth, customer experience, and long-term value creation.

This partnership reflects Fura’s broader strategy: empowering high-performing operators to scale rapidly through technology, support, and alignment—creating acquisition-like outcomes without disrupting entrepreneurial ownership.

“We're proud to give great operators a platform that lets them scale faster without losing what makes them great,” said Jeff Dangelo, Founder & CEO of Fura. “Organizing Transport is a perfect example of what happens when strong leadership meets the right technology, support, and alignment.”

As Fura continues to expand its platform, partnerships like Organizing Transport highlight how modern logistics growth is increasingly driven by collaboration, data, and execution—not just headcount or capital.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.