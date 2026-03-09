baba 2.0 Launches With Complete Redesign, Voice, Camera, and PDF Translation for Hebrew

baba Hebrew Translation Mobile App

The #1 Hebrew translator app ships its biggest update ever with camera OCR, voice input, PDF translation, text-to-speech, and a full visual redesign.

baba 2.0 is the Hebrew translator we wished existed when we started. Every feature was built for how people actually use Hebrew in the real world.” — Isaac Horowitz, Founder & CEO of baba

TEL AVIV, TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The biggest update in the app’s history adds camera-based OCR, voice input, PDF document translation, text-to-speech, a Hebrew name generator, and a full visual redesign — all powered by the HebrewCore™ engine that understands Hebrew gender, slang, and cultural context.baba (itsbaba.com), the AI-powered Hebrew translation platform, today releases baba 2.0 — a complete rebuild of its iOS and Android app with new AI models, powerful new translation modes, and a redesigned interface. The update is free to download with no login required, and is available now on both the App Store and Google Play.Since launching in early 2025, baba has processed more than 100,000 translations across 14 languages, becoming the only Hebrew translator that handles the language’s grammatical gender system, Israeli slang, and cultural nuance. Version 2.0 represents the largest feature expansion in the app’s history.What’s New in baba 2.0The update introduces five major capabilities. Camera translation uses OCR to read Hebrew text from photos — signs, menus, documents, parking notices — and translates it instantly, including a dedicated Israeli parking sign interpreter that tells users whether they can park at a given spot right now. Voice input lets users dictate text instead of typing, with support for multiple source languages. PDF translation handles documents up to 50 megabytes and 20 pages, with OCR support for scanned files. Text-to-speech plays back translations in natural-sounding Hebrew with both male and female voice options, powered by ElevenLabs. A Hebrew name generator lets users input any name in any language and receive three Hebrew name suggestions, each with pronunciation, meaning, origin, and cultural significance.The Gender Problem No Other Translator SolvesHebrew is one of the most gendered languages in the world. Verbs, adjectives, and pronouns all change based on the gender of the speaker and listener. A simple phrase like “I miss you” has at least four correct forms in Hebrew depending on who is speaking and who they’re addressing. General-purpose translators give users one version with no way to specify context. baba offers seven gender contexts — male to male, male to female, female to male, female to female, male to group, female to group, and neutral — delivering grammatically correct output every time. Across more than 100,000 translations, baba’s HebrewCore™ engine has achieved over 95% verb gender accuracy compared to roughly 60% from general-purpose alternatives.Rebuilt From the Ground UpBeyond new features, baba 2.0 includes a completely redesigned interface with dark mode support, smoother animations, and a more intuitive layout. The app now runs on upgraded AI models with smarter prompt routing and larger context windows for Pro users. A new Slang Mode detects and explains Israeli street expressions that literal translation destroys — phrases like “chaval al hazman” (literally “waste of time,” actually meaning “amazing”). Style and tone controls let users specify context like casual, formal, professional, or kid-friendly, so translations match the situation, not just the words.A new achievement and progress system tracks translation history, awards badges for milestones, and maintains streaks for consecutive days of use. Background translation processing lets users queue multiple jobs and continue using the app while translations complete. Cross-device sync via iCloud keeps translation history accessible across all Apple devices.“Every other Hebrew translator treats Hebrew like any other language. baba was built specifically for Hebrew — a language where gender affects every verb, where slang carries meaning that literal translation destroys, and where cultural context determines whether your words land correctly or embarrass you. Version 2.0 is the Hebrew translator we wished existed when we started building this.”— Isaac Horowitz, Founder & CEO of babaFree to Download, Pro for Power Usersbaba 2.0 is free to download with no account required. The free tier includes core Hebrew translation across all 10+ supported languages, all seven gender contexts, transliteration, offline mode, and limited access to camera, PDF, slang, and text-to-speech features. A Pro subscription unlocks unlimited translations, all three AI model tiers, expanded camera and PDF limits, voice input, and priority processing. baba supports English, French, Russian, Ukrainian, Spanish, Arabic, German, Italian, Thai, Swedish and more to come.About babababa is an AI-powered Hebrew translation platform founded in 2025 by Isaac Horowitz and based in Tel Aviv, Israel. The platform serves Hebrew learners, travelers to Israel, the global Jewish diaspora, immigrants navigating Israeli life, and professionals working with Hebrew-language content. baba’s consumer products include native apps for iOS and Android, a Chrome browser extension, a web translator, and an email translation service. The company also offers Meridian CMS, an enterprise translation pipeline for news organizations. To download, visit http://get.itsbaba.com

