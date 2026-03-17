baba Launches Meridian CMS, an AI Translation Pipeline Built for Israeli News Organizations

baba Meridian Terminal

The enterprise AI platform translates Hebrew news into six languages through a seven-stage editorial pipeline with built-in quality scoring.

Meridian CMS is the translation infrastructure Israeli newsrooms have needed. Fast, accurate, editorially safe, and built for Hebrew from day one.” — Isaac Horowitz, Founder & CEO of baba

TEL AVIV, TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- baba, the AI-powered Hebrew translation platform, today announces the general availability of Meridian CMS, an enterprise-grade AI translation pipeline designed specifically for Hebrew-language news organizations and media publishers that need to reach multilingual global audiences at editorial speed.Hebrew translation across Israeli media has long been inadequate. News organizations publishing in Hebrew face a persistent gap when trying to reach readers in Arabic, English, Russian, French, and Spanish — five languages critical to Israel’s diverse population and global readership. General-purpose machine translation fails on political context, proper nouns, journalistic register, and the hedging language that responsible reporting requires. Human translation, while more accurate, cannot keep pace with the volume and speed of a daily news cycle. Meridian CMS was built to close that gap.A Seven-Stage AI Pipeline for Publication-Ready TranslationMeridian CMS processes every article through seven distinct stages: classification of article type and sensitivity, entity extraction for people, places, and organizations, conservative draft translation prioritizing accuracy over fluency, editorial-level enhancement to reach publication quality, source-to-translation accuracy verification, targeted quality refinement, and a final QA check before release. Each translation receives an automated quality score on a 100-point scale. Scores of 90 or above indicate publication-ready output. Scores in the 80s flag articles for light editorial review. Anything below 80 routes to a mandatory editorial queue.The platform translates into five languages simultaneously. English, Arabic (Modern Standard), Russian, French and Spanish; with additional languages on the roadmap. Entity consistency is tracked across the entire pipeline, eliminating the spelling inconsistencies that emerge when standard machine translation is applied to daily news volume. A Translation Memory system compounds this over time, reusing approved translations to increase consistency and reduce redundant processing.Newsroom-Grade Editorial SafeguardsMeridian CMS was designed for the specific demands of journalism. Direct quotes remain exact. Attribution language is preserved - “said” stays “said,” “alleged” stays “alleged,” “reportedly” stays “reportedly.” A dedicated hedge word management system tracks and preserves cautious language across translations, preventing the AI from strengthening claims during the translation process. Numbers, dates, names, and statistics are verified against source material at every stage.The platform integrates with existing publishing systems and custom CMS solutions through webhooks and a REST API. Organizations can configure per-language behavior to auto-publish translations immediately or hold them in a draft queue for editorial sign-off. A breaking news mode provides single-pass fast translation when speed is critical, while a dedicated social media caption translator handles hashtag preservation, emoji formatting, and platform-appropriate tone.“Hebrew translation in Israel is not where it needs to be, especially into the languages that matter most — Arabic, English, Russian, French, and Spanish. These are critical languages for Israeli audiences and for the world reading about Israel. The translations out there are simply not good enough, and not just for news organizations. My goal is for baba to become the primary translation infrastructure for every Israeli enterprise and government organization. Meridian CMS is the first major step toward that.”— Isaac Horowitz, Founder & CEO of babaBuilt on baba’s HebrewCore™ EngineMeridian CMS is powered by HebrewCore™, baba’s proprietary AI translation engine trained on more than 2,700 specialized prompts built specifically for Hebrew’s linguistic challenges. HebrewCore handles Hebrew’s complex grammatical gender system, Israeli slang and vernacular, and the cultural context that general-purpose translation engines consistently miss. Across baba’s consumer and enterprise products, HebrewCore has processed more than 100,000 real-world translations to date.Availability and PricingMeridian CMS is live and available now. Pricing is customized based on translation volume, number of target languages, and integration requirements. Organizations can learn more and request a demo from our Meridian Terminal site or contact the enterprise team directly at enterprise@itsbaba.com.About babababa is an AI-powered Hebrew translation platform founded in 2025 by Isaac Horowitz and based in Tel Aviv, Israel. The company builds translation tools for consumer and enterprise markets, with a focus on Hebrew’s unique linguistic and cultural characteristics. baba’s consumer products include native apps for iOS and Android, a Chrome browser extension, a web translator, and an email translation service, all powered by the proprietary HebrewCore™ engine. Enterprise products include Meridian CMS for news and media organizations, with additional enterprise products in development. For more information, visit on our other products go to our main site : baba Hebrew

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