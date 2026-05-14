MentionWell Dashboard

MentionWell scans your site, builds a brand profile, and ships AEO and SEO-optimized articles through a read-only API, engineered for citations in AI answers

AEO isn't an SEO add-on. It's a different loop, and it needs a different system — one that tells you which articles to write, writes them, then watches the AI quote them” — Isaac Horowitz

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MentionWell today opened public access to its closed-loop Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) platform, the first system that combines citation tracking across ten AI answer engines with automated article generation, feeding measurement back into editorial decisions in a single workflow. After several months of paid design-partner usage across B2B SaaS, agency, and ecommerce customers, MentionWell is now available to the general public at mentionwell.com Search is being rewritten. ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Microsoft Copilot and a growing list of answer engines now mediate the high-intent questions buyers ask before they ever reach a brand's website. A top-three Google ranking no longer guarantees the impression, the click, or the citation. Yet most companies still optimize for a search experience that is rapidly being displaced — and the tools that exist today force marketing teams to stitch together a citation tracker, a content engine, and a GEO consultant to do what should be one job.MentionWell collapses that stack. The platform scans ten AI engines — ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, Microsoft Copilot, Grok, Exa, and DeepSeek — to surface every place a customer's brand and competitors appear, with positions, sentiment, and the evidence each engine drew from. It then turns those findings into a prioritized recommendation queue: which prompts the customer is losing, which competitor pages to out-cite, and which articles to ship next. An optional Auto Agent drafts, edits, generates 4K imagery, and publishes on a schedule the customer sets, with approval gates available at any stage. After publishing, the scan starts again. The loop is the product."The category split today is broken: tracking tools show you the problem, AI writers ship articles, and a consultant glues them together," said Isaac Horowitz, founder of MentionWell. "We're the only platform that tells you which articles to write, then writes them, then watches the AI quote them, then suggests the next ones. AEO isn't an SEO add-on — it's a different loop, and it needs a different system."MentionWell is built to drop into whatever stack a customer already runs. A headless API, an npm reader package, signed webhooks, and a CLI that auto-detects the customer's framework and wires up revalidation mean there is no CMS migration and no engineering project to launch — typical setup completes in minutes. Native push paths support WordPress, Webflow, Ghost, Shopify and Notion. Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers let Claude, Cursor and ChatGPT manage MentionWell accounts directly from inside the AI tools developers and operators already use. Pricing starts at $79 per month and scales to $999, with unlimited sites on every paid plan — a deliberate contrast to incumbent trackers that charge per brand or per domain. A free visibility report is available at signup with no credit card required. The platform supports six languages natively, including full right-to-left Hebrew rendering, with six additional languages on the roadmap. An enterprise tier is available for organizations with custom SSO, region, and compliance requirements.MentionWell is generally available today at mentionwell.com. The free visibility report and self-serve plans are open to all customers; design-partner and enterprise inquiries are handled directly through the company.About MentionWellMentionWell is the closed-loop Answer Engine Optimization platform for brands that want to be cited by ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and the next generation of AI search. The platform tracks citations across ten answer engines, recommends the highest-impact articles to write next, and ships them automatically into any CMS or headless stack. Founded by Isaac Horowitz and built by ZipLyne, MentionWell is headquartered in New York. Learn more at mentionwell.com

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