CKG Contractors Officially Recognized as VELUX Skylight Specialist

CKG Contractors has been officially recognized as a VELUX Skylight Specialist, strengthening its partnership with the world’s leading manufacturer of skylights.

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The VELUX Skylight Specialist program was designed to recognize contractors who demonstrate specialized knowledge in installing skylights and related daylighting products. Companies participating in the program receive advanced product training, technical support, marketing resources, and access to the full portfolio of VELUX skylight solutions. These specialists are trained to assist homeowners with everything from selecting the right skylight to completing complex installations safely and effectively.The designation places CKG Contractors among a select network of companies trained and supported by VELUX to provide professional skylight installation , consultation, and service. The program is designed for contractors committed to high standards of installation, customer service, and expertise in daylighting systems. For CKG Contractors, the recognition reflects the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality home improvement solutions and expanding its expertise in skylight installation.“Becoming a VELUX Skylight Specialist is an exciting step for our team,” said Chris Ewing, Owner of CKG Contractors. “VELUX is the global leader in skylights, and this partnership allows us to provide North Jersey homeowners with industry-leading products while ensuring every installation meets the highest standards for performance, durability, and design.”VELUX has been a leader in the skylight industry for more than 80 years and is widely recognized for its innovation in daylighting technology. Through the Skylight Specialist program, contractors gain access to hands-on and online training as well as ongoing support from VELUX’s national sales and marketing teams. The program helps ensure installers are fully prepared to handle projects ranging from single skylight installations to complex daylighting systems.For homeowners, working with a VELUX Skylight Specialist provides added confidence that their skylight installation will be completed by a contractor trained specifically in the proper installation of VELUX products and systems. CKG Contractors offers complete skylight services, including new skylight installations, skylight replacements, and daylighting solutions designed to improve interior lighting, ventilation, and overall home comfort.About CKG ContractorsCKG Contractors is a full-service exterior home improvement company specializing in roofing, siding , windows, doors, skylights, and exterior renovation services. The company is committed to providing homeowners with high-quality materials, expert craftsmanship, and professional installation backed by trusted industry partnerships.

