Workforce Development Expert Suzanne Ricci Introduces the VISIBLE Framework to Help Professionals Navigate Networking

Suzanne Ricci presents the VISIBLE Framework. Computer Coach offers job-focused training classes in a live, online format. Computer Coach Introduces the VISIBLE Framework

Suzanne Ricci teaches the VISIBLE Framework, a modern networking strategy helping professionals build connections and navigate today’s AI-influenced job market.

Today’s job market has changed. Professionals need to build visibility, relationships, and credibility within their industry. The VISIBLE Framework helps professionals take control of their careers.” — Suzanne Ricci, CEO of Computer Coach Training Center

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workforce development strategist and Computer Coach CEO Suzanne Ricci recently delivered a featured presentation during a Women’s History Month event hosted by the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council of a global enterprise software organization.

Ricci presented the VISIBLE Framework, a structured approach to professional networking designed to help professionals build meaningful relationships and increase career visibility in an increasingly digital hiring landscape.

The presentation focused on how modern job seekers can successfully navigate a hiring environment increasingly influenced by AI screening tools and automated recruiting systems.

“Many professionals believe the job search begins and ends with submitting applications online,” Ricci explained during the session. “In reality, the most successful professionals understand how to build relationships and visibility within their industry.”

A Framework for Modern Online Networking

The VISIBLE Framework provides a practical roadmap for professionals seeking to build credibility and connection in remote and digital environments. The model focuses on six key principles designed to strengthen professional visibility and engagement:

• Visual Presence Matters – ensuring profiles and professional branding clearly communicate expertise

• Interact, Don’t Lurk – actively participating in professional communities rather than observing passively

• Speak Up with Smart Questions – using thoughtful questions to contribute meaningfully to conversations

• Invest in Follow-Up – building relationships by maintaining communication after initial introductions

• Be Known for Something – developing a recognizable area of expertise or professional focus

• Leave Digital Footprints and Engage Consistently – maintaining an active and credible online presence

Connecting Networking to Workforce Development

Ricci developed the framework through decades of experience in workforce development, technology training, and career coaching. As CEO of Computer Coach Training Center, she has helped thousands of professionals gain industry certifications and transition into technology careers through a combination of technical training and career navigation strategies.

Her work increasingly focuses on helping professionals adapt to a changing hiring environment where online visibility and professional relationships play a growing role in career opportunities.

“Technical skills are critical,” Ricci noted. “But professionals also need to understand how to build relationships within their industry and position themselves where opportunities exist.”

Supporting Career Growth in a Changing Hiring Landscape

Computer Coach’s workforce training programs combine technical certification preparation with career coaching strategies designed to help professionals translate new skills into real employment opportunities.

The VISIBLE Framework is now integrated into many of the organization’s career coaching discussions to help job seekers build stronger professional networks, improve industry visibility, and develop meaningful connections that lead to opportunity.

As remote work, digital networking, and AI-assisted recruiting continue to reshape hiring practices, Ricci believes networking skills are becoming an essential part of career education.

“Professionals who understand how to build authentic relationships and stay visible within their field have a significant advantage,” Ricci said.

About Suzanne Ricci

Suzanne Ricci is the CEO of Computer Coach Training Center and a workforce development strategist specializing in technology training, professional certification programs, and career coaching. She is the creator of the VISIBLE Framework, a professional networking methodology designed to help professionals build meaningful industry connections and navigate the modern job market.

About Computer Coach Training Center

Computer Coach Training Center is a Tampa-based workforce development and technology training provider specializing in industry-recognized certification programs, technical skills training, and career coaching. For more than two decades, Computer Coach has helped professionals gain in-demand technology and business skills in areas such as cybersecurity, networking, cloud computing, project management, and digital marketing.

Through instructor-led training, certification preparation, and personalized career coaching, Computer Coach helps individuals build practical skills and navigate today’s evolving job market. The organization works with career changers, working professionals, and employers seeking to develop skilled talent and strengthen workforce readiness.

Computer Coach’s mission is to help individuals gain the knowledge, confidence, and career strategy needed to succeed in technology-driven industries.

Learn more at www.computercoach.com

