Computer Coach Hosts 6th Annual National Techie Day Celebration in Tampa

Computer Coach created Tampa's National Techie Day celebration in 2019. This year marks the 6th year IT Professionals have been gathering on Techie Day to network and grow their IT careers. Computer Coach offers job-focused training classes in instructor-led or live, online formats.

Join Computer Coach on Oct. 3 for the 6th Annual National Techie Day celebration in Tampa! Network with tech professionals from 5:30–7:30 PM at SkyCenter One.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 3, 2023, Computer Coach will host its 6th annual National Techie Day celebration, a networking event aimed at connecting technology professionals and enthusiasts in the Tampa area. The event will take place from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at SkyCenter One.

As the leading IT certification and computer training center in Tampa, Computer Coach has been instrumental in promoting technology education and career development. This year’s event promises to bring together a diverse group of tech meetups, providing an opportunity for attendees to network and share insights with fellow professionals.

The celebration will be co-hosted by Vaco, a firm specializing in talent strategy and recruiting for tech-driven roles.

Vaco’s partnership adds significant value, enabling attendees to connect with experts in direct hire, contract staffing, and executive search.

Civo, a sponsor of the event, is known for its innovative approach to cloud solutions, particularly in the Kubernetes space. Founded by industry veterans, Civo is dedicated to creating a community-driven cloud platform that meets the needs of developers.

“National Techie Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the contributions of technology professionals and to foster connections within our community,” said Suzanne Ricci, CEO at Computer Coach. “We’re excited to bring together tech enthusiasts and professionals to network and explore career opportunities.”

The event will feature various technology meetups, making it an ideal setting for those interested in advancing their careers in technology.

For more information about the National Techie Day celebration, please visit: https://bit.ly/NTD6

