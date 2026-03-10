Refried Apparel Deepens Commitment to Sustainability for Colleges and Universities

Michigan State University puffer vest upcycled from surplus clothing

NEW BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refried Apparel has recently become a member of the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), an association of colleges, universities, businesses, nonprofits and other organizations working together to create a sustainable world. By partnering with hundreds of colleges and universities across the country, Refried is redefining how bookstores address dead-stock clothing inventory—converting unsalable inventory into unique, sought-after products that reflect the values of today’s students and eco-conscious consumers.“We are proud to collaborate with AASHE as we drive forward our shared commitment to sustainability and environmental leadership,” said Co-owner, Mark Litos. “Our upcycling model empowers colleges to achieve sustainability goals by diverting clothing waste from landfills while realizing the financial benefits of turning goods of no value into newfound revenue."AASHE enables colleges and universities to meet their sustainability goals by providing specialized resources, professional development, and a network for sharing information about sustainability products and services. Membership covers the entire business, so everyone can take advantage of event discounts, access to member-only resources, and other benefits. Through its membership in AASHE, Refried Apparel will be able to better understand and assist higher education institutions in advancing their sustainability initiatives“We believe that everyone plays an important role in advancing sustainability, and we are grateful to have leaders such as Refried Apparel as part of the AASHE community,” said AASHE Executive Director Meghan Fay Zahniser. “AASHE business members provide innovative products and services that are critical to colleges and universities working to improve their sustainability performance.”Among AASHE’s major programs is the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System™ (STARS), a transparent, self-reporting framework for colleges and universities to measure their sustainability performance. STARS is intended to engage and recognize the full spectrum of colleges and universities - from community colleges to research universities - and encompasses long-term sustainability goals for already high-achieving institutions as well as entry points of recognition for institutions that are taking first steps toward sustainability.AASHE’s publications include the AASHE Bulletin weekly newsletter and annual Sustainable Campus Index. The organization also provides member-only resources that include best practices and case studies related to advancing sustainability at colleges and universities, which can be found in AASHE’s online Campus Sustainability Hub.About Refried ApparelRefried is an upcycle clothing company, a solutions provider, and truly sustainable fashion brand unlike any other. Refried partners with retailers, brands, and organizations to transform unsalable/dead-stock clothing inventory into unique products sought after by today’s eco-minded consumers. Refried’s circular program is profitable, sustainable and a better alternative to waste. Learn more at RefriedApparel.com About AASHEAASHE empowers higher education administrators, faculty, staff and students to be effective change agents and drivers of sustainability innovation. AASHE enables members to translate information into action by offering essential resources and professional development to a diverse, engaged community of sustainability leaders. We work with and for higher education to ensure that our world's future leaders are motivated and equipped to solve sustainability challenges. For more information, visit www.aashe.org . Follow AASHE on Facebook and Twitter.

