Cavan Adds Third Omaha Build-to-Rent Community as Midwest Platform Scales

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — March 2026 — Cavan Companies has closed on land for The Bungalows at Prairie Hills , a planned 154-home single-story Build-to-Rent (BTR) community in Papillion, Nebraska. The project represents the company’s third development in the Omaha metropolitan area, expanding Cavan’s Midwest platform in a market where demand for single-family rental housing continues to outpace supply.Horizontal construction is expected to begin in May 2026 on approximately 16 acres at the southwest corner of Highway 370 and South 114th Street, a corridor providing direct access to Interstate 80, Offutt Air Force Base, and major employment centers throughout the Omaha metro. The site is also located near Shadow Lake Towne Center, placing the community within an established residential and commercial node.When complete, The Bungalows at Prairie Hills will feature 154 detached rental homes with one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans ranging from approximately 683 to 1,389 square feet. The community will include 104 detached garages, a clubhouse, fitness center, and shared amenities designed to provide residents with the space and privacy of a detached home while maintaining the flexibility of rental living.The Prairie Hills development follows two Cavan communities in Omaha that are now entering lease-up. Phase 1 homes at The Bungalows at Whitehawk Lake in West Omaha will begin leasing and move-ins on April 1, 2026, followed by Phase 1 homes at The Bungalows on Honeysuckle in Elkhorn on April 15, 2026.Together, the three communities represent one of the largest single-developer Build-to-Rent platforms currently underway in the Omaha metropolitan area.“We’re seeing strong demand for housing that sits between traditional apartments and homeownership,” said Norm Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Cavan Companies. “Markets like Omaha are ideal for single-story Build-to-Rent communities because residents want the space and privacy of a home without the barriers of ownership.”The Omaha metropolitan area has surpassed one million residents, supported by employment anchors including Berkshire Hathaway, Union Pacific, Mutual of Omaha, CHI Health, Nebraska Medicine, and Offutt Air Force Base. Sarpy County has emerged as one of the region’s fastest-growing areas, driven by infrastructure investment, strong schools, and continued suburban household formation.As housing costs rise nationally, more households are seeking options that provide the space and privacy of a home without the financial commitment of ownership.“Build-to-Rent communities help address that gap,” Miller said. “They offer the lifestyle of a detached home while maintaining the flexibility of renting.”Cavan Companies™ have more than 50 years of real estate development experience and has focused on the Build-to-Rent sector since 2016 through The Bungalows™, delivering single-story rental communities designed around private yards, neighborhood-style layouts, and modern amenities.

