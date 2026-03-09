Capital Region Business Leaders Express Concerns Over Tariffs

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “While this President says that the affordability crisis is over, New York families paid more than $1,000 last year in tariff taxes and are expected to pay an additional $1,300 more this year. The affordability crisis is very real, and far too many Capital Region families and workers are struggling just to make ends meet. Tariffs are taxes on the average American and businesses, and the Federal Reserve has already said that more than 90 percent of the cost of tariffs is paid for by both American companies and the consumer. Despite the Supreme Court's ruling, this administration is moving forward with even more tariff taxes, and small businesses like Nine Pin, Tara Kitchen, and more, who operate on fine margins, cannot afford these added costs and are desperate for real relief now. I represent hundreds of family farms, and I applaud and support Governor Hochul's push to provide tariff relief to our farmers and call on the federal government to return the billions of dollars in tariffs to New Yorkers and Americans.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “Tariffs are a tax — plain and simple. There is a legal process for implementing tariffs, and it should be done in full coordination with Congress and the Senate, which are responsible for protecting the people they serve. Unfortunately, that was not the case this past year, and residents and small business owners in our state paid the price. The Supreme Court spoke loudly and clearly on the illegal implementation of these tariffs, standing with residents and businesses who have been financially harmed. I will continue working to support policies that are fair.”

Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero said, “My constituents in the 109th Assembly District and families throughout the Capital Region have felt the economic strain caused by Trump’s absurd, illegal tariff policies. From farmers and small businesses to working families trying to make ends meet, these senseless policies have driven up the cost of everyday goods that people rely on — that’s unacceptable and we must pursue justice for New Yorkers. I thank Governor Hochul for amplifying the voices of impacted farmers and small business owners in the Capital Region with this roundtable.”