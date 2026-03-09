New York State Launches Private Well PFAS Testing

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced residents in Dutchess and Putnam Counties who get their drinking water from private wells can apply for free per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) testing. If mitigation is necessary, they will be eligible for a rebate to install a PFAS water treatment system or connect to a public water supply. The New York State Private Well PFAS Testing and Mitigation Rebate Pilot Program, helping fulfill the Governor’s 2025 State of the State commitment, will also be accepting applications in Orange, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester over the coming months.

“My administration is committed to protecting the health of New Yorkers by tackling emerging contaminants in drinking water,” Governor Hochul said. “As we continue to learn more about the adverse health effects of PFAS, New York State is taking unprecedented steps to protect our communities. We’re working with counties to address PFAS and provide peace of mind for private well users including those in small and disadvantaged communities.”

The New York State Department of Health, in partnership with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC), has budgeted $1.5 million per county to support this pilot project. These funds will support a limited number of participants in six counties selected for the pilot because they have large numbers of private wells and a higher likelihood of PFAS contamination.

The program will begin accepting testing applications from Dutchess and Putnam County private well users on March 9. Applications will open in the other counties in the pilot as contracts with those counties are finalized.

Eligible participants can have their private well tested for PFAS at no cost. If PFAS test results indicate perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) or perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) levels at or above the current New York State public drinking water standards of 10 parts per trillion (or nanograms per liter), participants can apply for a rebate once the water treatment project is complete. Participants can receive up to $5,000 for a PFAS water treatment system or up to $10,000 to connect to a public water supply. Information about rebate eligibility can be found on the Department of Health’s website.

Once the pilot is officially launched in each participating county, private well owners will be able to apply through the Department of Health's website. The application period will remain open while funding is available. Those interested in applying should visit health.ny.gov/PrivateWellPFAS for updates regarding application acceptance windows for their participating county. Completed applications will be reviewed in the order they are received.

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Governor Hochul is demonstrating her commitment to addressing emerging contaminants in drinking water for people on private wells. We look forward to working with our county and state partners to implement this pilot program and are optimistic for its impacts on future efforts.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, New York is taking a comprehensive approach to addressing the pervasive threat of PFAS contamination in our communities. The Private Well PFAS Testing and Mitigation Rebate Pilot Program complements the many critically important actions underway by DEC and our partners to help prevent PFAS exposure, create healthier ecosystems and communities, and protect public health.”

Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “Protecting your family’s health shouldn’t come with an overwhelming price tag. Governor Hochul’s program delivers real financial relief so New Yorkers can access safe, reliable drinking water without undue financial strain.”

New York State Association of Counties Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario said, “We welcome the launch of a pilot program by Governor Kathy Hochul that finally gives private well owners the ability to test for PFAS contamination in their drinking water. PFAS are linked to serious health risks, including cancer, and while municipal systems are required to test, private well users have long lacked the same protections. This initiative recognizes that PFAS are widespread across New York—in soil, in surface water and in drinking water—and empowers residents to take informed, corrective action. It represents an important, forward‑looking step to protect public health and safeguard our groundwater for future generations.”

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino said, “We encourage all Dutchess County residents who rely on private well water to take advantage of this opportunity to have their water tested at no cost through this important New York State pilot program. Testing your well is a critical step in protecting your family from the potential risks posed by ‘forever chemicals,’ and state rebates are available to help cover treatment costs if needed.”

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne said, “Protecting the health of Putnam County families starts with ensuring their drinking water is safe. Thank you to our state partners for launching this pilot program to help private well owners test for PFAS and access resources if treatment is needed. Because many residents in Putnam County rely on private wells, this initiative will give homeowners peace of mind and provide real support if contamination is detected.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “As PFAS and other emerging contaminants threaten drinking water across New York, families who rely on private wells need direct access to free testing and the resources to act quickly if contamination is found. We’re glad to see the funding we helped secure for this new rebate program available to help Dutchess and Ulster County residents, and we encourage all eligible households to apply so they can test their wells and take steps if needed to protect their water."

Eligible participants include those who own or rent property with a private well in a participating county. Additional eligibility requirements are found on the Department of Health website.

People who get drinking water from a public water system are not eligible for this program. The Department of Health and local health departments have a separate, robust public drinking water compliance program in place requiring local water systems to monitor and address PFAS and other contaminants.

New York’s Commitment to Addressing PFAS

New York State was one of the first states to develop enforceable public drinking water standards for PFOA and PFOS. State and County health departments continue taking robust actions to prevent health risks and reduce exposure in public drinking water.

Since 2017, New York State has invested billions of dollars for public water and sewer infrastructure, including projects that address emerging contaminants in water. Governor Hochul is proposing another $3.75 billion commitment, bringing total investments in public water and sewer infrastructure to nearly $10 billion dollars since 2017.

As part of the State’s efforts to address the sources of PFAS, Governor Hochul’s 2026 State of the State directed DEC to develop draft regulations to instruct landfills to treat leachate for harmful contaminants at the source before discharge and provide funding for local governments to comply. DEC also recently announced several significant actions and resources to protect, educate, and assist New York communities in addressing PFAS. DEC released a progress report detailing New York State’s leadership in addressing PFAS and a new study detailing the presence of PFAS on the landscape. In addition, DEC finalized important wastewater treatment plant guidance that protects drinking water and other surface waters and has proposed new policies directing DEC’s actions in PFAS investigations and sampling of biosolids products. DEC held a series of virtual meetings in early 2026 about ongoing actions and key priorities to address PFAS contamination and protect New York communities. Stay up to date about these initiatives by visiting: dec.ny.gov/pfas.

Private Well Testing for Other Contaminants

This private well pilot program focuses on PFAS, which is more costly to test and address compared to other contaminants. The Department of Health reminds private well owners to regularly test wells for bacteria at least once a year, and other contaminants every three to five years, to ensure water is suitable for household use.

For more information on private well testing and maintenance visit health.ny.gov/Privatewells.

Learn more about New York’s Private Well PFAS Testing and Mitigation Pilot Program at health.ny.gov/PrivateWellPFAS.