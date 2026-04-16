Grand Opening For High-Tech Farming Manufacturer

Governor Kathy Hochul today marked the official grand opening of Oxbo’s new farming equipment manufacturing facility in the Town of Bergen, Genesee County. The global agribusiness company constructed a new $60.5 million, 200,000 square-foot facility in Apple Tree Acres Corporate Park which will also serve as the company’s U.S. headquarters. The company has committed to creating up to 78 new jobs at the site. Empire State Development is providing up to $2.5 million through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for the job creation commitments. Genesee County, the Town and Village of Bergen and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting with the venture.

“Supporting projects that fuel the agricultural industry is essential to New York's economic future and we will continue to make investments that move this crucial service forward,” Governor Hochul said. “Oxbo’s commitment is helping us to cultivate those opportunities, ensuring that New York remains an agricultural leader for generations to come.”

Oxbo’s newBergen facility serves as a production center for advanced harvesters for high value crops such as seed corn, sweet corn, green beans and peas. The site also includes increased laser and machining capabilities, a state-of-the-art ventilation system in the weld shop, the addition of powder coating, a product showroom, an outdoor test track, providing customers, dealers and employees with hands-on demonstrations, technical training and equipment testing.

Oxbo High Value Crop Division President Joe Perzia said, “This new facility marks an important milestone for Oxbo. By transitioning operations from our former Byron, NY facility into a purpose‑built, highly efficient facility in Bergen, NY we are able to provide more innovative, high-quality products and even stronger support to our customers. We are proud to be part of the Bergen community and excited about what lies ahead.”

Founded more than 60 years ago and headquartered in the Netherlands, Oxbo designs and manufactures advanced farming equipment for the global agribusiness industry offering a range of products for various markets, including harvesting equipment, manure spreaders and vegetable harvesters. In addition to the Town of Bergen location, the company maintains additional operations in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil. They also have global locations for sales, direct service and parts support.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, ESD continues to make key investments that strengthen vital industries like advanced manufacturing and agribusiness, while also helping communities develop the infrastructure to encourage and support these businesses. Oxbo’s decision to open its new U.S. headquarters in Genesee County represents the importance of our public-private partnerships in creating jobs and generating new economic growth, and their impact in building a stronger New York.”

The project was in part facilitated through Governor Hochul’s efforts to develop shovel-ready sites for industrial users like Oxbo. In October of 2024, ESD awarded a $1.26 million grant to Apple Tree Acres Corporate Park through the Focused Attraction of Shovel-Ready Tracts New York (FAST NY) initiative to support needed electrical infrastructure upgrades, including improvements to the electrical substation and distribution lines, increasing the capacity to serve anticipated load growth. These upgrades will allow Apple Tree Acres to further develop an additional 47 shovel ready acres intended for future manufacturing.

First announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in February 2022, FAST NY helps to diversify New York State’s economy while generating new investments for businesses, communities and job creation. Following an initial commitment of $200 million, Governor Kathy Hochul subsequently secured an additional $100 million for FAST NY in both the FY25 and FY26 State Budgets for a total of $400 million. FAST NY has attracted or expanded the presence in New York State for companies such as FairLife, Chobani, Edwards Vacuum, Siemens Mobility and Oxbo. These companies will invest over $2.2 billion and create nearly 3,000 jobs.

FAST NY grants are awarded for pre-development activities and infrastructure investments to develop sites that will attract many eligible industries, including high-tech manufacturing, semiconductors, clean-tech renewable energy, life sciences, agribusiness, optics, transportation equipment, materials processing, industrial machinery manufacturing and other advanced manufacturing. These sites can also be used for interstate distribution and logistics. For more information, or to apply for a FAST NY grant, visit https://esd.ny.gov/fast-ny.

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “From our innovative farmers, who rank in the top 10 nationally in over 30 different commodities, to our world-renowned processors and agricultural product manufacturers, New York is a top agricultural state. I thank Governor Hochul and our partners at Empire State Development for their leadership in retaining and attracting global companies, such as Oxbo, that will not only support our local economies but also our agricultural industry in New York State.”

Genesee County Legislature Chairperson Christian O. Yunker said, “OXBO’s expansion is a tremendous win for Genesee County and for New York’s agricultural economy. This new facility strengthens our workforce, creates opportunities for local families and reinforces that world class ag manufacturing can thrive right here. We’re proud to see a company of this caliber investing in our communities and in the future of farming across our region. We are thrilled for OXBO and appreciate all the Local and State partners that contributed to this project.”

Town of Bergen Supervisor Ernie Haywood said, “The completion of Oxbo's new facility is another milestone in the growth of the Town of Bergen. Oxbo serves as a key agricultural equipment manufacturer for our local farms and joins a robust group of employers at Apple Tree Acres. We thank our municipal partners and New York State for supporting this project.”

Village of Bergen Mayor Michael Fleming said, “This is an exciting time for the Village of Bergen and its residents. We are pleased to celebrate OXBO's new, state-of-the-art farming equipment manufacturing facility and headquarters in Bergen. OXBO brings a high level of expertise, professionalism and jobs to our community. We look forward with great enthusiasm to this venture and partnership.”

Genesee County Economic Development Center President & CEO Mark Masse said, “The partnership of New York State, our local municipalities, and companies like Oxbo has made Apple Tree Acres a successful hub for manufacturing and logistics. These investments are generating great careers for and significant funding for local services and education.”

Greater Rochester Enterprise President and CEO Matt Hurlbutt said, “We are delighted to see Oxbo, an industry leader in specialty harvesting and controlled application technology, deepen its roots in the Greater Rochester, NY region. Oxbo’s commitment reinforces this region’s reputation as a hub for advanced manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage manufacturing. Greater Rochester Enterprise provided Oxbo with comparative demographic, wage and workforce data insights that helped confirm Greater Rochester as the right location for its expansion. We look forward to continuing to help Oxbo well beyond today’s celebration.”

For more information about Oxbo visit, https://oxbo.com/about-us/.

Accelerating Economic Development in the Finger Lakes

Today’s announcement complements “Finger Lakes Forward,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on investing in key industries including photonics, agriculture‎ and food production and advanced manufacturing. More information is available here.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.