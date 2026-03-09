Special Needs Plan Alliance Announces New Board Members

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 5, the Special Needs Plan Alliance Board voted in four new Board Members. These leaders in specialty care for persons with complex, chronic conditions will continue the Special Needs Plan Alliance's culture of thought leadership and best practice.• Ms. Cheri Rice, Principal, CMR Health Consulting, LLC• Mr. Nakis Urfi, Chief Compliance & Communications Officer, ProCare Advantage• Mr. Jeff Fernandez, SVP of Aetna Medicare, CVS Aetna• Ms. Chrissie Cooper, SVP for Government Programs, Kaiser PermanenteMs. Kate Paris, Board Chair, stated “We are incredibly excited to welcome our newest board members. Each one brings expertise and a passion for serving individuals with complex health, functional and social needs. The diverse perspectives and insights of these leaders will continue to advance the mission of the SNP Alliance”. Mr. Mike Cheek noted, "We are extremely grateful to have an amazing membership who are willing to step up and advance the mission of the organization in the near term and provide long-term stewardship aimed at positioning the Special Needs Plan Alliance to support Special Needs Plans (SNP). Their work will be critical with close to 25% of all Medicare Advantage enrollment comprised of SNP enrollment and demand and related growth projected."The Special Needs Plan Alliance is a mission-driven thought leadership organization focused upon improving specialty managed care policy for persons with complex care needs. The Alliance represents over 85% of all SNPs with the membership providing coverage and care to 5.4 million of the 7.3 million SNP enrollees. For more information, please visit www.snpalliance.org or contact Mr. Sam Amaya, Associate Manager for Member Services at samaya@snpalliance.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.