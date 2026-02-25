Special Needs Plan Alliance Commissioned Independent Study Documents Unique SNP Requirements and Covered Population

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Special Needs Plan Alliance commissioned an independent study from ATI Advisory to be released in conjunction with its Advance Notice comments. The report provides an overview of the uniqueness of Special Needs Plans (SNPs). Specifically, the report discusses federal and state SNP regulatory requirements which go beyond traditional Medicare Advantage (MA). These include a Model of Care, which is an extensive document defining the complex population a given plan will serve as well and plan operations tailored to the target population — care coordination, supplemental benefits, special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill, provider networks, and performance evaluation. The report also documents key SNP enrollee characteristics such as cognitive function, chronic conditions, and notable limitations in Activities of Daily Living as well as Instrumental Activities of daily living. In regard to payment due to the complex nature of the SNP population, ATI Advisory researchers state, "SNP members have a higher level of medical need, on average, relative to general MA members. Average HCC scores are 51 percent higher for SNP members than general MA members."The Special Needs Plan Alliance President & CEO, Mike Cheek, stated, "SNPs value proposition is their uniqueness which frames their ability to serve a rapidly growing number of beneficiaries in need of SNP services - over age 85 frail elders, persons with disabilities, and persons with complex chronic conditions. SNPs have grown exponentially doubling enrollment since 2019 with SNPs comprising 23% of all MA enrollment and projections show continued growth due to demand. We look forward to working with Congress and the Administration to enhance SNP policy and positioning SNPs to meet the needs of our nation's beneficiaries who need systemic complex care." To download the report, click here . If you would like additional information, please contact Sam Amaya at samaya@snpalliance.org.

