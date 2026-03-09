BetterTracker Launches AI-Powered Market Intelligence Platform

Market Intelligence Solutions for Vendors

AI-driven platform delivers real-time channel intelligence from software usage, spend, and buyer behavior by replacing outdated survey-based market research.

Traditional research is too slow. AI now drives real-time tech discovery for MSPs and SMBs. Vendors need intelligence based on buyer actions, not outdated survey responses.” — Kevin Lancaster, CEO of BetterTracker

EDGEWATER, MD, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BetterTracker, a division of Channel Program, today announced the launch of its Vendor Intelligence Platform, Strata, the industry’s first AI-powered solution built on real-world usage, spend, and behavioral data from across the IT channel.For decades, technology vendors have relied on market research firms and survey-based studies to understand demand, market share, and buyer intent as they built their channel programs. While valuable in slower-moving markets, those models were never designed for an era defined by AI acceleration, rapid product cycles, and constantly shifting buying behavior. As a result, vendors have been making high-stakes go-to-market decisions using outdated, incomplete, and backward-looking information.“Traditional market research tells vendors what buyers said weeks, if not months ago,” said BetterTracker CEO, Kevin Lancaster. “In today’s market, that’s no longer enough. AI is changing how MSPs and SMBs discover, evaluate, and select technologies in real time. Vendors need intelligence based on what buyers are actually doing—not what they remember answering in a survey.”The Strata Vendor Intelligence Suite replaces static channel program and research models with continuous, anonymized insight drawn from real software usage, subscription spend, contract activity, renewal behavior, and sentiment signals across thousands of technology environments. This enables vendors to understand where their products are truly being adopted, how they perform inside real technology stacks, which competitors are gaining or losing share, and when buyers are most likely to evaluate alternatives.In addition to delivering live market intelligence, the platform connects vendors to BetterTracker’s AI-powered marketplace, where MSPs and SMBs receive technology recommendations informed by their existing stacks, budgets, risk profiles, and peer adoption patterns. This allows vendors to engage earlier in the buying cycle—often before a traditional sales engagement begins—by competing on fit, value, and proof rather than marketing claims.“The buying journey has moved upstream,” said Lancaster. “If your product isn’t visible and understood by AI-driven decision engines, it may never make it onto a shortlist. The platform also ensures vendors are seen and evaluated, where decisions are being made.”Industry observers view the launch as a meaningful shift away from survey-driven market analysis toward real-time, behavior-based intelligence that reflects the realities of modern IT buying. As software sprawl, AI tools, and economic pressure continue to intensify, both vendors and buyers are demanding greater accuracy, transparency, and accountability.The Strata Vendor Intelligence Suite is available immediately, with subscription tiers designed for emerging vendors, established technology providers, and private equity–backed portfolio companies seeking clearer market visibility and more efficient, data-driven go-to-market execution. ￼About BetterTrackerA division of Channel Program, BetterTracker is an AI powered fintech and technology management platform that helps MSPs, internal IT teams, and SMBs manage software subscriptions, expenses, contracts, and shadow IT while generating anonymize market intelligence for technology vendors.To learn more or book a demo, visit www.bettertracker.com/solutions/vendor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.