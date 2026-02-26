BetterTracker Launches the ‘StackMarket’: The First Behavior-Based Index for the Global Tech Ecosystem

Built on real-world spending and operational data, the new index measures vendor adoption trends, including the rise of AI platforms reshaping the IT channel.

Markets should be measured by behavior, not opinion. StackMarket 250 reflects what is being purchased and replaced, using AI-driven insights to help organizations decide what to do next.” — Kevin Lancaster, CEO of BetterTracker

EDGEWATER, MD, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BetterTracker Launches the “ StackMarket ”: The First Behavior-Based Index for the Global Tech EcosystemBetterTracker today announced the launch of the StackMarket, a revolutionary suite of market indexes built on real-world operational data rather than subjective surveys. By replacing opinion-based rankings with verified transactional behavior, The StackMarket provides the first "financial-grade" look into the global technology ecosystem.Data over OpinionWhile traditional industry rankings rely on limited sample sizes and biased panels, the StackMarket is powered by BetterTracker’s proprietary AI engine. The platform analyzes:Billions in real-world spending signals.Hundreds of millions of aggregated tech stack, contract, and usage data points.Actual operational behavior across thousands of IT providers and end-users.The StackMarket 250 Index The flagship StackMarket 250 Index debuts today, identifying market leaders based on measurable adoption trends and month-over-month momentum. As AI-native platforms disrupt the SaaS market, the index specifically tracks the rise of AI agents, copilots, and automation platforms reshaping the industry.“Markets should be measured by actual behavior, not opinion,” said Kevin Lancaster, CEO of BetterTracker. “The StackMarket 250 isn’t survey data; it’s operational reality. We’re providing the most objective reflection of what is being purchased, renewed, and replaced globally. By layering AI over this behavioral data, we help organizations understand not just what is happening, but what to do next.”Impact Across the EcosystemThe StackMarket provides a definitive benchmark for three key audiences:Vendors: Gain unprecedented visibility into true market share and competitive displacement.MSPs & IT Teams: Identify which solutions are gaining peer traction to optimize their own stacks and spending.Investors: Access anonymized behavior-based benchmarking to validate growth signals and investment theses.As software sprawl accelerates, the StackMarket serves as the new standard for transparency in a complex market.To access the StackMarket 250 Index, visit www.BetterTracker.com About StackMarketStackMarket is a behavior-based technology market index built on billions in real world spending and hundreds of millions of aggregated technology stack, contract, and usage data points across thousands of IT providers and IT end user organizations worldwide. By replacing survey-based assumptions with verified transactional signals, StackMarket delivers a transparent and measurable view of vendor adoption, category momentum, and competitive movement across the global technology ecosystem.About BetterTrackerBetterTracker is an AI powered fintech and technology management platform that helps MSPs, internal IT teams, and SMBs manage software subscriptions, expenses, contracts, and shadow IT while generating real time, behavior-based market intelligence for technology vendors. As a division of Channel Program, BetterTracker delivers data driven insights and an AI powered marketplace designed to reflect how technology decisions are made today.

